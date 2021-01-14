Presidential election is the ‘final straw’ that broke the Kim-Kanye back

- Advertisement -

For Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her relationship with husband Kanye West is ‘beyond repair’ says a report from the Daily Mail UK on January 13.

The report suggests she is fed up with the chaos surrounding her marriage with the rapper. The 40-year-old SKIMS mogul is having trouble deciding on whether to end her near seven-year legal union with the 43-year-old rapper or not, said People on Wednesday.

A family insider for the weekly said: ‘Kim and Kanye’s marriage is beyond repair.

‘Kim is over Kanye’s chaos, and at this point, she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life.’

In May 2014, Kardashian and West tied the knot in Florence, Italy and they share daughters North, seven, Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five and Psalm, one. The divorce reports came after a rocky year which saw the couple photographed in tearful ‘crisis talks’ following a series of explosive Twitter posts from West.

West was going through a bipolar episode during which he ran for president.

A source for People said: ‘If I had to say the final straw, I believe it was a combination of the Presidential run and his Twitter rants.

‘It created havoc at home. And though Kim is well aware of his issues, and tried to help him, she realized it was futile.’

In 2016, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He later told President Donald Trump that it was a misdiagnosed and actually had sleep deprivation.

West held a campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19, 2020, and started breaking down in tears in front of the crowd as he revealed that he and Kardashian had considered aborting their daughter, North.

On the next day, West went on a Twitter tirade, claiming that Kardashian was trying to have him locked up on medical grounds before comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and suggesting the movie Get Out was about him.

It all climaxed on July 22 as West claimed that he had been ‘trying to get divorced’ since his wife allegedly met rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reform at the Waldorf Hotel.

West also called momager Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un’ and accused the pair of ‘white supremacy’ in another freewheeling series of tweets. Most of his tweets deleted quickly. An insider for People said that the couple ‘are not on the same page.’

The source said: ‘Kim knows what she wants to do with her life and Kanye is constantly all over the place.

‘She isn’t in a rush to file for divorce. But it is on her mind.’

Kardashian showed concerned about the impact of the split on their children. A source told People on the same day, ‘The children are very important to Kim.

‘She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their wellbeing.’

Kardashian has also sought help from others for guidance to find the best solution.

The insider said: ‘She is asking others for advice on how to do this. But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on.’

A couple of days earlier, reports suggest West was envious of how much Kardashian has spent on prison reform and their four children.

‘Kanye is jealous of the amount of time Kim has dedicated to prison reform and the kids,’ a source told US Weekly.

‘Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full time. It’s where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn’t see their lives full time in Wyoming.’

The reality star has also shifted her focus over the last few years to prison reform and her legal career, while the rapper has been spending more time at their ranch in Wyoming working on music.

Recent photographs of Kardashian shows her without her USD1.3 million (SGD1.7 million) engagement ring on Christmas, two weeks before reports surfaced that her marriage was over.

Recently she was spotted with her wedding band, though not the engagement ring. In 2013, West 43 proposed to Kardashian when he rented out the AT&T Park baseball park in San Francisco. Sources have claimed that Kardashian has hired high-profile attorney Laura Wasser to manage settlement talks.

A source told PageSix that West and Kardashian are ‘done’ and are currently talking about dividing their fortune after living separately over the past year. West spent most of his time at his USD14 million (SGD18 million) ranch in Wyoming. Over the last few months, the marriage has been tense and their latest fight left their relationship beyond repair.

‘Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,’ an insider told Us Weekly, which another close source said it was ‘only a matter of time’ until the six-year-long marriage ended.

Kardashian is reportedly ready for things to get ‘ugly’ during the split, with The Sun saying she’s looking for ‘full custody’ of their four children and won’t be ‘back[ing] down’ anytime soon.