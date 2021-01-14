Gary Chaw praised for saving stray dog

- Advertisement -

Malaysian-born Taiwan-based singer Gary Chaw received praised on social media for rescuing a stray dog knocked by a car in hit-and-run incident in the republic, a report from Malay Mail on January 13.

Chaw used his social media platform to appeal to the perpetrator to come forward before the long arm of justice come looking for him.

The singer said in a post that he found the dong at Yangmingshan, Taipei.

“Who knocked the dog down and ran away? The dog is in the middle of the road,” he wrote in the post that received 10,000 reactions and shared 366 times. In a video post, Chaw said the dog wanted to bite him when he first approached it.

- Advertisement -

“The dog suffered injuries to its legs. I will send it to the hospital,” he said. Chaw vowed to speak up for the dog in his latest social media post.

“I am very free. I am looking for the person who knocked the dog down.”

Netizen Karen Cheong Ming Ming wrote the dog was lucky that Chaw saved it. She also criticised the person involved in the hit and run.

Another netizen Teo Chin Guan hoped the person who injured the dog gets punished and pay for the dog’s treatment.

Born on July 9, 1979 in Kota Belud, Sabah, Malaysia, Gary Chaw, also known as Gary Cao, Cao Ge or his alter ego Cao Xiaoge, is a Malaysian Chinese singer-songwriter based in Taiwan, who has achieved success in Taiwan, Mainland China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

He is renowned for his stage presence, wide vocal range, and rich voice. In addition, he composes for himself and other singers.

Chaw lived with his grandfather since he was 11 months old, after the separation of his parents when he was 9 months old.

He received his early education in Canada when he was 9. He later went on to continue his studies in Engineering at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. However, he left New Zealand before completing his studies. He can speak Mandarin, Cantonese, English, French, Hakka, Hokkien & Malay fluently.