Bruce Willis kicked out of a pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask

An LA pharmacy staff kicked Bruce Willis out after he refused to follow the rules and wear a mask inside the store, a Page Six report on Jan 12 says.

According to the news outlet, witnesses said the employee at the pharmacy asked the Die Hard actor to leave after his behaviour made other shoppers uncomfortable. The actor refused to wear a face-covering while he had a bandanna around his neck which he could have used to cover his face.

Willis, 65 left the pharmacy making no purchases and was photographed exiting the store empty-handed. Since that incident, Willis atoned and released a statement to People admitting that going mask-free might not have been a wise decision during a pandemic.

“It was an error in judgement. Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up,” Willis said.

In California, there are over 2.8 million COVID-19 cases with over 945,000 in Los Angeles County alone. The California death toll stands at over 31,000. The state’s Department of Public Health made face coverings mandatory at all times when outside the home to stem the spread of the virus since November.

During the pandemic, Willis has been quarantining with former wife Demi Moore and their grown children, Scout, Rumer and Tallulah, at the family’s abode in Idaho.

Speculations are rife since last year that Willis’ current marriage to wife Emma Heming was in trouble because of her decision to stay in LA with their young children, Mabel and Evelyn.

Scout cleared the air on the rumours saying one of her stepsisters stepped on a hypodermic needle in an LA park and had to wait for test results.

“My stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor,” Scout said. “So, my dad came up here and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”

The two families were later reunited under one roof.