Woman charged with not wearing mask and hurting 4 people in TTSH

Singapore — A woman who refused to wear a mask and who attacked four people in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in July has been charged with breaching a Covid-19 regulation by failing to wear a mask and with voluntarily causing hurt.

The incident occurred at Ward 5A of the hospital on the afternoon of July 23.

Leong Pui Hong, 42, was charged with failing to wear a face mask at around 2 that afternoon. She was also charged with 4 counts of voluntarily causing hurt to three women and one man at the lift area of the ward 15 minutes later.

According to channelnewsasia.com, Leong allegedly attacked one woman by twisting and pinching one of her hands and stomping on her feet. She hit another woman on the nose and kicked her in the foot. She also grabbed and scratched one of the arms of the third woman.

She allegedly kicked the man in the leg and punched him in the stomach.

Leong will be back in court on Nov 16.

On the charge of not wearing a mask, she faces jail of up to 6 months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

On each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, she faces jail of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Leong is hardly the only person in Singapore who has been out in public without a mask since the Covid-19 pandemic began and masks became mandatory in the interest of public health.

There have been incidents of people boarding buses refusing to put on their masks, with one man even assaulting the bus driver. Some elderly people have also been seen in public without masks. In September, a couple was fined S$300 each for not wearing masks after a meal.

Masks have been proven to slow the spread of Covid-19 and provide protection both to those who wear them and the people around them. /TISG

