Couple fined $300 each for not wearing masks after eating in latest breaches of safety measures

Singapore—A couple dining at an F&B outlet in Orchard at 2:50 am on September 25 were fined $300 each for not putting on masks while they talked after their meal.

They are among the latest breaches of safety management measures (SMMs) implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a media release that due to the breach of SMMs, eight eateries were ordered to close temporarily. Another 14 Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets, as well as 32 people have been ordered to pay fines.

MSE released its statement on Sept 28 (Monday). The Ministry noted that “While the majority of patrons observe SMMs, there remains a minority which continue to breach them.”

It added that enforcement checks will be stepped up at different F&B outlets around the country.

The Ministry further urged Singaporeans to observe the safety measures and be socially responsible. it warned that “agencies will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and premises that do not comply with SMMs.”

Thirty-two people in all have been fined $300 each for non-compliance of SMMs, including gathering and sitting in groups of more than five, intermingling between tables and not putting on masks promptly after eating or drinking.

The F&B outlets that have been ordered for temporary closure are the following:

—Brewerkz, 30 Merchant Road, Riverside Point, #01-07, where eight people were seen intermingling across two tables on the evening of Sept 12. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 25 Sept to 4 Oct.

— Siam Square Mookata Pte Ltd at 3 Punggol Point Road, #02-01, The Punggol Settlement, where patrons were drinking alcoholic drinks at 10:45 pm on Sept 16. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 19 to 28 Sept.

— 9 New Upper Changi Road, #01-1248, where patrons were drinking alcoholic drinks at 10:50 pm on Sept 16. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 19 to 28 Sept. The MSE said “alcoholic beverages were sold and served from a drinks stall at the coffeeshop.”

— Ggang Tong at 60/62/64 Tanjong Pagar Road, where 12 patrons were served in two tables of six at 9:05 pm on Sept 16, intermingling and sharing food with each other across the tables. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 25 Sept to 4 Oct.

— Chicken Up at 48/50 Tanjong Pagar Road, where 10 patrons were intermingling between two tables on Sept 18. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 26 Sept to 5 Oct.

— The drinks stall at J.Membina, Blk 26 Jalan Membina #01-01, where one patron was drinking alcoholic drinks at 11:20 pm on Sept19. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 23 Sept to 2 Oct.

— Jamboree Bar & Café at Orchard Towers, where diners were intermingled between different tables on Sept 25. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 26 Sept to 5 Oct.

— Café de Muse, where patrons queued at the entrance without observing the 1 meter safe distance measure. Additionally, MSE said that “officers also observed that temperature screening for patrons was not in place, and the seats between patrons were less than 1 metre apart” on Sept 25. It has been ordered to close for 10 days from 26 Sept to 5 Oct.

Fourteen other 14 F&B outlets were fined for the breach of SMMs, which included “admitting and seating groups of more than five together, allowing groups to intermingle between tables, seating groups of customers less than 1 metre apart, and not ensuring that food handlers wear their masks properly.”

One outlet was fined $2000 for repeat offences, while 13 others were fined $1,000 for breaching the measures.

On Sept 25 and 26, more inspections were carried out, with 15 F&B outlets out of the total of 240 inspected in known hotspots found to have breached SMMs. These breaches are currently under review for appropriate enforcement actions to be taken. —/TISG

