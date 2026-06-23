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Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘What is this?’ Passenger complained that buses skipped stop twice, waited almost an hour for another one

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: There is another commuter complaint that was shared online because of a questionable transportation incident. A frustrated netizen shared on Facebook that while he/she waited to board bus 74, the bus failed to stop at its designated bus stop twice in a row. With this, he/she had to wait for almost an hour for another bus to arrive and to finally be on his/her way.

“What is this? The bus doesn’t have many people on it, so I don’t understand what’s the reason the driver decided to skip me,” the netizen claimed. 

Other netizens commented their thoughts and opinions on why this had happened. A few suspected that maybe the netizen was not able to flag down the bus, or he/she seemed distracted at the bus stop, such as using his/her phone. 

“Hand gestures are important,” a netizen declared. 

A netizen also observed: “It’s common, some think the bus must stop even if nobody flags it down.” 

Moreover, some also stated their similar experiences, with one stating: “It happened to me before on bus 136. I flagged many times, the bus just drove past me without slowing the speed when it reached the bus stop.” 

A commenter even urged the netizen to make a complaint for the people in charge to take action on what happened. 

“I had the same problem, and I actually waved to him, and he just overtook the front bus and drove off. I made a complaint immediately,” one more netizen concluded. 

This complaint just shows that there is a growing frustration among Singapore commuters over bus drivers and how they do their work. Some suggest that riders may need to flag more clearly in order for passengers to board, while others point to inconsistent driver behaviour as the concern. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to disturbing road incidents, there was a report where an intoxicated man was lying down on the road and blocking vehicles on Admiralty West Road. 

The man was eventually arrested for public intoxication and is also under investigation for suspected mischief.

Read more about the story here.

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