Police are investigating a S$9,000 ‘bukkake’ photoshoot offer targeting S’pore women

Singapore — Two women have stepped forward to confirm receiving a solicitation for an obscene photoshoot offering them S$9,000 for their time.

One Ivy Ng, 26, shared a series of screenshots on her Instagram story five weeks ago, highlighting the incident.

She had received an email on Mar 22 from a Singapore-based photographer named Derrick.

Ms Ng was offered S$3,000 per hour for a photoshoot with the concept of ‘bukkake,’ a sex act originating from Japan and often depicted in pornographic films. The act consists of multiple male participants ejaculating on one female individual’s face.

As the shoot will take three hours, Ms Ng was promised S$9,000 for the gig.

The email noted that there would be a signed non-disclosure agreement. Ms Ng will be dressed for the shoot, and the photos would be used for Derrick’s personal collection.

Ms Ng shared that she first reacted to the email “neutrally” as she was used to “weird emails” in the past, reported Mothership.

She also noted that others had received the same email.

When Ms Ng and her friends responded to the email asking for more details, Derrick revealed that the photoshoot would consist of “60 men, aged 21 to 30.”

They will be divided into ten groups of six to comply with the eight-person limit imposed on social gatherings at that time.

Derrick added that all participating men would be tested for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) two weeks before the photoshoot.

The model, Ms Ng, could then verify the documents before the photoshoot.

Derrick claimed that he has conducted two similar photoshoots and offered to share sample photographs with Ms Ng.

Disgusted by Derrick’s response, Ms Ng ignored the email, yet the photographer continued contacting her, which led her to inform him she wasn’t interested.

The “final offer” eventually came up to S$22,500, with Derrick promising to make an advance deposit of five per cent of the total fee as a guarantee.

Ms Ng decided to make the screenshots public to warn other women about the incident.

A week later, Ms Ng shared a message from the police, noting that they “… have found the guy who sent the email and have warned him…”

Ms Ng added that there was no evidence of Derrick conducting the same photoshoot in the past, nor did he have the means to pay.

“He really just want nude pic (and most likely will blackmail after, you never know),” she said.

On Jun 22, another woman, 22-year-old Valerie Tan, took to TikTok to share that she had also received the same proposal through Instagram direct messaging.

According to Ms Tan, about ten other women, including Ms Ng, had similar encounters with Derrick.

On Saturday (Jun 26), the police confirmed receiving reports on the photoshoot solicitation and that a 28-year-old man is currently assisting with investigations. /TISG

