Netizens petition to shut down Telegram groups circulating explicit images of girls

Singapore — Following the rise in multiple Telegram groups sharing explicit images and video clips of Singaporean girls, a group of people have petitioned the police to shut them down.

According to a Straits Times report, over 10 Telegram groups circulating obscene images of women were found.

Many of the images shared appear to be non-consensual, such as female commuters on MRTs, girls in school uniforms, and TikTok videos with the victims’ usernames revealed.

Most of these groups have around 2,000 members with a handful having more than 7,000 members.

Some groups have reportedly shared over 500 photos and videos.

On Tuesday (30 Mar), the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

The petition, titled ‘Close down Telegram Channels/Groups that have been circulating unsolicited images/videos/chats of individuals’ was started by one Ms Nisha Rai on Tuesday (Mar 30). She is a 21-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) political science undergraduate.

At the time of writing, the petition had more than 1,800 signatures.

Despite Twitter users’ attempts to call out these groups, all the administrators did was to create new groups and shift their members over.

Last year, an administrator of the SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group was found with more than 11,000 obscene photos and videos on his devices. The group was used as a platform to share obscene photos and videos, many of which are believed to have been of Singaporean women.

It was reported to have promoted vice activities too.

Liong Tianwei, 39, was jailed for nine weeks and fined $26,000 on March 9.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing obscene material, two counts of facilitating the provision of sexual services, and one count of possession of obscene films.

Liong was given the maximum fine for possession of obscene films. He could have also been jailed for an additional six months.

For promoting the vice website and vice services, he could have been jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both. /TISG

