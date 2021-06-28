Home News Featured News PrimaDeli staff under fire for 'racist' behaviour, sold the last waffle to...

PrimaDeli staff under fire for ‘racist’ behaviour, sold the last waffle to a Chinese man after refusing a Malay woman’s order

Yes, I am Malay, but I understand every single word of their conversation in Mandarin, she said.

Photo: FB screengrab/Izah Ramizah Fahrin

Hana O

Singapore — A Malay woman has taken to social media to highlight the “racist” behaviour portrayed by PrimaDeli staff for refusing to sell the last waffle to her, yet offered it to a man who arrived after.

One Izah Ramizah Fahrin shared the incident on Facebook on Saturday (Jun 26), expressing her disappointment at the incident.

According to Ms Fahrin, she visited the PrimaDeli outlet at Mall on Saturday night and asked for waffles.

“These two Chinese girls said no more waffle,” wrote Ms Fahrin.

In the attached photo, there was also a note posted on the menu board indicating that waffles were sold out.

Photo: FB screengrab/Izah Ramizah Fahrin

According to a Mothership report, Ms Fahrin stayed to check what else she could order.

There was also a Malay woman behind her who asked for the same item, receiving the same response from the staff.

“I was about to leave when a Chinese man came and asked in whether they have waffles.”

To Ms Fahrin’s surprise, the staff said they had one waffle left.

When she came back to ask why the staff told her they didn’t have any left yet offered one to the other customer, she was given a “black face,” her question “ignored.”

“Just because the uncle is Chinese and talks in their language, they served him,” she claimed.

“Yes, I am Malay, but I understand every single word of their conversation in Mandarin,” said Ms Fahrin.

The concerned individual hoped that the PrimaDeli management would address the incident.

“I feel so upset as I am a paying customer; I am not begging for free food,” she noted.

PrimaDeli has confirmed being aware of the incident, adding they are in contact with Ms Fahrin regarding the matter.

“We are investigating this matter with our outlet owner to get to the root of the incident,” said the company, noting they “take a very serious view of the matter as we do not tolerate such disrespectful behaviour.”

Prima Deli also received backlash in 2016 regarding a similar issue after a Malay woman was allegedly refused a position with the halal-certified bakery because of her race. /TISG

Read related: Prima Deli apologises to Malay woman and wider community for its staff’s racist comments

Prima Deli apologises to Malay woman and wider community for its staff's racist comments

