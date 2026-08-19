PM Lawrence Wong to address Singaporeans in 3 languages during National Day Rally speech on Aug 23

Summary

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Sunday, Aug 23, from the Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

His Malay and Mandarin speeches will begin at 6.45 pm, followed by his English speech at 8 pm on local channels.

The rally is expected to include plans for stronger family support, following the Government’s major review in August.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver the National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Sunday, 23 August 2026. The speech will take place at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

Mr Wong will address Singapore in Malay, Mandarin and English. His Malay speech will begin at 6:45 pm, followed by his Mandarin speech. The English speech will start at 8 pm, the Prime Minister’s Office reported in a press release (Aug 17).

The rally is one of Singapore’s most important political speeches each year. It is where the prime minister sets out major plans and policy announcements for the country.

Family support is expected to feature in this year’s rally

This year’s rally could place greater focus on families and the pressures they face at different stages of life.

Mr Wong had already signalled this direction during his National Day Message on Aug 8. He said the Government was carrying out a major review of how it supports Singaporean families throughout their lives.

The review covers areas such as the cost of raising children and access to affordable infant care and childcare.

Mr Wong also spoke about the strain facing families as they balance competing demands and rising expectations. The Government is looking at ways to reduce some of that load.

The focus also gives the rally a practical angle. Questions around childcare costs, infant care and the demands of raising children affect household decisions and daily life.

The NDR rally will be broadcast across television, radio, and online

The NDR rally will be carried live across television and radio in Singapore. The English broadcast will be available on Channel 5, CNA and CNA938. Channel 5 will also provide English subtitles and sign language interpretation.

Mandarin coverage will be carried on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 95.8FM. Malay coverage will be available on Suria and Warna 94.2FM.

Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM will carry the Tamil broadcast.

The Prime Minister’s Office will also stream the rally live on PM Wong’s YouTube channel and the PMO YouTube channel. Those who miss the live speeches can also watch them on the PMO website or its YouTube channel from Aug 24 onward.

The speech will cover the Government’s plans for families

The National Day Rally has always been a useful measure of where the Government wants Singapore to head next. This year, families appear set to have a major place in that conversation.

If the Government wants to make family life easier, the practical help will be what people remember. Big speeches can set the tone, but useful policies are what eventually make a difference at home.

Read related: ‘We will always stand by Singaporeans’ — PM Wong says that ‘major review’ is underway to strengthen support for SG families ‘throughout life’s journey’