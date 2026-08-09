‘We will always stand by Singaporeans’ — PM Wong says that ‘major review’ is underway to strengthen support for SG families ‘throughout life’s journey’

Summary

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said a major review is examining how Singapore supports families throughout different stages of their lives.

The review will look at child-raising costs, affordable infant care, childcare and ways to reduce pressure on families.

Mr Wong will give more details at the National Day Rally on Aug 23 at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

SINGAPORE: Singapore is taking a fresh look at how it supports families through different stages of life, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Aug 8. He said families today are dealing with several pressures at once.

The “major review” will look beyond marriage and parenthood. It will examine the costs of raising children, access to affordable infant care and childcare, and other ways to make family life easier.

Mr Wong announced the review during his National Day Message, which was recorded at the National Stadium and broadcast on Aug 8.

Parents feel pressure to give their children the best start in life. Many are also caring for ageing parents while managing work. “We hear these concerns in Singapore too,” Mr Wong said, adding, “Many families are stretched as they juggle these competing demands.”

The government will now look at how it supports families “throughout life’s journey,” the Prime Minister said. More details will be announced at the National Day Rally on Aug 23 at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

Family pressures go beyond the cost of having children

Mr Wong said economic growth and technological progress should ultimately lead to better lives for Singaporeans.

“We want Singapore to be a place where everyone can pursue their aspirations with confidence, raise families with peace of mind, and look to the future with hope,” he said.

Family support cannot be viewed only through the lens of marriage or the birth of a child. The pressures can continue for years, from childcare and education to work demands and caring for older parents.

The Prime Minister said the government is therefore looking at ways to reduce some of those pressures. The review will cover the cost of raising children, affordable infant care and childcare, along with other forms of support.

Families will want to know what changes are being considered, who will benefit, and how much of a difference the measures will make to everyday life.

“We will always stand by Singaporeans”

Family pressures are also being felt against a more uncertain global backdrop. Mr Wong said conflicts have spread, trade barriers have increased and trust between countries has weakened.

The crisis in the Middle East has had effects beyond the region, including higher energy prices, disrupted supply chains and increased costs for households and businesses.

Singapore’s economy has continued to perform well despite these pressures. Mr Wong said growth was robust in the first half of 2026, while the labour market remained stable and continued to create jobs.

Singapore is also benefiting from the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, especially in the semiconductor sector. Still, uncertainty over the global economy and geopolitics has left many Singaporeans worried about their jobs, families and future.

Mr Wong said Singapore can’t control events overseas, but it can control how it responds. “We will always stand by Singaporeans,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed to the evacuation of Singaporeans from the Middle East when they were caught in danger. The government also moved to support households and businesses when the crisis erupted.

An S$900 million package of support measures was announced in July to help Singaporeans cope with ongoing uncertainty. Mr Wong said the government also has to prepare Singapore for challenges beyond the present.

AI will bring change, but workers need support

Technology was another major theme in the Prime Minister’s message. Mr Wong said rapid innovation is creating opportunities that would have seemed unimaginable only a few years ago.

Mr Wong also said Singapore shouldn’t accept every new technology without considering its effects. “Singapore will embrace these advances on our own terms,” he said.

Artificial intelligence is already changing industries and the way people work. It is also creating anxiety among workers who worry about their livelihoods. Singapore will make greater use of AI to raise productivity and create better jobs, Mr Wong said.

At the same time, the government will invest in skills and training so workers can adapt to changes in the workplace. The aim is to make technology useful to workers rather than leave them struggling to catch up.

Stronger safeguards are planned for children online

The Prime Minister also addressed concerns about social media and children. Social media can help people stay connected, share ideas and express themselves, but parents have raised concerns about excessive use among children and young people.

Mr Wong said excessive use can harm mental well-being, relationships and healthy development. The government will introduce stronger safeguards to protect children and help them use digital services safely and responsibly.

“As technology evolves, we will continue to shape it in ways that serve our people and strengthen our society,” Mr Wong said. For families, this adds another layer to an already complex task.

Parents are dealing with childcare, work and caregiving while also helping children manage the pressures of online life.

Singapore will keep looking decades ahead

Mr Wong also spoke about preparing Singapore for the future. He said every generation has a duty to build on what previous generations created through sacrifice, hard work and careful planning.

Singapore will continue to strengthen energy security, make good use of its limited land, and invest in future infrastructure, but preparing for the future also means staying connected with the rest of the world.

Mr Wong said Singapore must remain open to new ideas, maintain international links and welcome people who want to contribute to society and make Singapore their home. “For a small nation like Singapore, staying connected to the world is not a choice. It is a necessity,” he said.

Singapore’s openness has served the country well since independence and will remain important in the years ahead, the Prime Minister stated.

Unity stays part of the long-term plan

The Prime Minister ended his message by returning to Singapore’s National Pledge. Six decades after the pledge was written, Mr Wong said its central idea still matters.

Singaporeans from different backgrounds have built one nation through a shared commitment to one another and to Singapore. This message takes on added weight as countries become more divided, he said.

“The challenges before us are real. But so too are our strengths — our resilience, our openness and our unity,” Mr Wong said. He urged Singaporeans to keep faith with one another and stay true to the ideals expressed in the Pledge.

More details on family support are due on Aug 23

Mr Wong has set out the direction. The National Day Rally will show what the family review means in practice. The announcement covers a large part of family life, from raising children and childcare to the wider pressures that families face over time.

That wider approach is worth watching. Family life doesn’t stop changing once a child is born. Parents may later face educational costs, work pressures, caregiving responsibilities, and the needs of ageing parents.

A support system that follows families through those stages could address pressures that individual schemes may not cover on their own. Families need practical support that makes raising children, caring for parents and managing work a little easier.

If the review can do that, then it could give real meaning to the promise to stand by Singaporeans, supporting them throughout their life’s journey.