Piers Morgan exits ‘Good Morning Britain’ after dissing Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan, a journalist and TV host, quit his high-profile breakfast slot with the British broadcaster ITV on Tuesday (March 9) after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan reached a peak over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. ITV confirmed the departure with a brief statement. The 55-year-old, who was formerly a presenter with CNN, accused Harry and Markle of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

In a tweet, Morgan called Markle “Princess Pinocchio” and said on Monday that he did not “believe a word she said” in the interview. Markle reportedly accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide and said that someone in the royal household had questioned the colour of her son’s skin, causing allegations that have prompted questions about the future of the monarchy.

The TV presenter’s comments triggered more than 41,000 complaints to Britain’s media regulator, which announced an investigation under its “harm and offence” rules.

According to a report by Malay Mail, Morgan, who has 7.7 million followers on Twitter, posted a ticking clock shortly before ITV’s statement. The chief executive of ITV, Carolyn McCall had mentioned earlier that she believed Markle “completely”. Morgan qualified his original comments on Tuesday.

“I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she (Meghan) said, but let me just state for the record about my position on mental illness and on suicide.

“They should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help that they need every time, and if they belong to an institution like the royal family and they go and seek that help they should absolutely be given it.”

Six years ago Morgan joined ITV, bringing no-holds-barred interrogation to British breakfast television. Government ministers, celebrities and members of the royal family have not been spared by the lash of his tongue. Morgan pressed the government repeatedly during the Covid-19 pandemic to explain why Britain has one of the highest death rates in the world. The show was boycotted by ministers for months. Many newspapers write daily stories on his tweets and comments due to his influence.

The TV presenter made his name in the cut-throat world of the British popular press, the “tabloids”, becoming the youngest editor of a title at 28 when Rupert Murdoch appointed him at the News of the World. He later ran the Daily Mirror.

He later moved into television, appearing as a judge on the reality shows America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent, and spent three years hosting a poorly received chat show on CNN, replacing Larry King.

