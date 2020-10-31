Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate unlikely to reconcile

- Advertisement -

The relationship between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton may never fully heal based on what a royal expert believes.

Prince William and Prince Harry grew up with a close bond but there are numerous reports that led to the belief that there is a fall out between the brothers and their wives. Fans of the Fab Four hope that they will reconcile but royal expert Ingrid Seward thinks that they will never go back to how they were.

Seward spoke on the Mirror’s royal podcast, Pod Save the Queen, saying, “You never know with family relationships.

“Sometimes it becomes more of an effort to try and repair it, than it is just to leave it as it is.

“I rather doubt that they will ever get back to how they used to be. I really don’t think so. I think that’s probably a broken relationship.

“I think perhaps if something happened to Catherine or Meghan, the boys would be together again. But as long as their ladies are there and their families are there.

“If there was an awful tragedy it would bring them together, but otherwise I don’t think that relationship will be mended.

“But that is a really personal point of view and I might not be right.”

The royal expert then talked about how William and Kate handled their royal duties during the pandemic.

“They’ve worked incredibly hard. They are listened to. They have a voice and they use it very wisely.

“I think Prince Philip is probably very proud of the Cambridge family.”

In contrast, she believes the Duke of Edinburgh, who is the subject of her new book, Prince Philip: A Man of His Century, is “completely baffled” by Meghan and Harry’s decision to quit the royal family and move to the US.

She explains: “Philip welcomed Meghan at the beginning. He was an outsider, he knows what he feels like. He feels he’s has a part to play, he can do something useful and help her, but whether he ever managed to do something I don’t know.

“I think he is completely baffled by Harry and Meghan’s desperation to leave the royal family. I think he feels they had so much going for them.

“Harry had all his military appointments and he was helping.

“They had a beautiful house that was just finished, they had a beautiful baby, they were beginning to really make a mark in the world.

“They had the support of the Queen in promoting the Commonwealth and Philip just thought their dereliction of duty was just appalling.

“He didn’t understand it.

“What is so wrong with the royal family, and if it’s so awful why did Meghan ever marry Harry if it’s so ghastly? Obviously, we know that she didn’t know.

“I think he was at his wit’s end to understand as someone at his age would, I mean, we don’t really understand, do we?”

Seward believes that Philip would have been very vocal about his feelings to his wife.

“I think that he has said his bit to the Queen and stepped back.

“When there was the summit at Sandringham, just before everyone arrived Philip was driven away from the big house and definitely didn’t want to be there.

“He says his bit and steps back, which is what he’s done all his life.

“He does liken Meghan to the Duchess of Windsor.”

