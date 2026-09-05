PHV driver gets S$650 fine for touting S$65 fare at HarbourFront taxi stand

Summary

Steven Gan Teck Guan was fined S$650 after being convicted of loitering to solicit passengers at HarbourFront Centre.

Gan had offered a ride for S$65 after a passenger asked about the fare during the Mar 31, 2024 incident.

He denied touting and claimed the Land Transport Authority and a witness had fabricated the incident to trap him.

SINGAPORE: A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver was fined S$650 after being convicted of touting passengers at HarbourFront Centre’s taxi stand.

Steven Gan Teck Guan was charged with loitering to solicit passengers after an incident on Mar 31, 2024. He contested the charge without a lawyer and was found guilty.

Gan denied the incident happened as described. He claimed the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had fabricated the story, using a witness, to entice him into committing an offence. The case was made available online by LawNet, the Singapore Academy of Law, on Sep 2.

Passenger said Gan offered a ride for S$65

Ranjit Singh Manjit Singh was waiting in the taxi queue after returning from Batam, Indonesia, when Gan approached people in the area.

According to Mr Singh’s evidence, Gan pointed out that the queue was long and offered to provide a ride. Mr Singh asked whether Gan was operating a taxi service.

Gan replied that he would charge the premium fare shown on the Grab app. Mr Singh checked the app, which displayed S$65 for the journey.

Mr Singh then asked Gan whether he was touting. The exchange became heated, after which Mr Singh photographed Gan’s vehicle and sent the information to LTA. The vehicle had been parked at the taxi bay.

Court rejected driver’s explanation

Gan said Mr Singh had approached him first. He claimed he simply responded to a rejected fare offer and had no intention of touting.

Gan also said he was waiting for a personal customer and walked around because of his diabetes, arthritis and gout.

However, surveillance footage showed Gan at the taxi stand for more than 30 minutes between 5:30 pm and 6:15 pm. He was also seen walking around the area where people were waiting for taxis.

LTA checked with Grab, Gojek, Tada and Ryde Technologies. None had a booking under Gan between 5 pm and 6:30 pm that day.

The judge found Mr Singh’s account credible and rejected Gan’s explanation that he was waiting for a customer. The court also rejected his claim that LTA and Mr Singh had arranged the incident.

Fine increased after contested trial

The prosecution asked for a S$700 fine. LTA had earlier offered Gan a S$500 composition fine, which he didn’t accept.

Prosecutors said they would have sought S$600 if Gan had pleaded guilty. The judge imposed a S$650 fine, taking into account Gan’s conduct and Mr Singh’s concern that the situation could worsen.

Gan is out on bail while he appeals. Payment of the fine has been stayed. If he fails to pay, he will serve two days in jail.

A first-time offender convicted of soliciting or loitering to solicit passengers can face up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to S$1,000, or both.

Taxi queues exist for a reason, and PHV drivers have proper methods for picking up booked passengers. A short wait for a genuine booking is very different from approaching people who are already looking for a ride.

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