China’s Meituan food delivery rider flies to Singapore on S$454 flight just to collect customer’s S$13.50 curry puff order

Summary

A food delivery rider from China travelled to Singapore on a S$454 flight just to collect six curry puffs ordered by a customer.

The customer ordered six curry puffs costing S$13.50, with curry potato flavours included in the order.

The rider was spotted at PLQ Mall on Aug 31 wearing a yellow Meituan delivery uniform while collecting the food.

CHINA/SINGAPORE: An unusual cross-border food delivery has drawn attention after a customer in China sent a rider on a costly trip for Singapore snacks.

The Chinese national food delivery rider flew to Singapore just to collect six curry puffs for a customer, turning an ordinary snack order into an unusual cross-border trip. The rider arrived at Hong Lim Curry Puff at the food court on the fourth floor of PLQ Mall at about 4:30 pm on Aug 31.

Photo: Chloe/Xiaohongshu @ Chloe番茄力 China’s Meituan food delivery rider flies to Singapore on S$454 flight just to collect a customer’s S$13.50 curry puff order

Xiaohongshu user “Chloe番茄力,” who witnessed the encounter and captured it on video, said she initially thought the rider was having trouble communicating with stall staff. The yellow Meituan uniform then caught her attention. She approached the rider and learned why he was there, Mothership reported (Sept 3).

S$454 flight just for S$13.50 worth of food?

The customer, who was also from China, had ordered six curry puffs in curry potato flavours. The rider told Chloe that his flight had cost about 2,400 yuan (S$454). The food itself cost only S$13.50.

He didn’t disclose how much he would receive in tips, though, which makes the flight alone more than 33 times the value of the food collected.

Chloe was at PLQ Mall with her mother and eight-month-old baby when she noticed the unusual delivery. She began recording the scene after speaking with the rider. The sight also left her wondering whether Meituan had started operating in Singapore.

Singapore’s tasty snack travels further than expected

The curry puff order has an interesting link to the brand behind it. Victoria Loh, founder of Hong Lim Curry Puff, said that she had travelled to Hainan for a roadshow in May 2026.

During that trip, she was surprised by how much locals enjoyed curry puffs. She said the latest order made the effort behind her two-year-old business feel worthwhile.

The unexpected customer had found a taste of Singapore from abroad and wanted more. A familiar local snack had travelled beyond Singapore through a customer’s craving, rather than through a major food chain or planned campaign.

One snack order, one very long journey

There is no indication that this is a normal delivery practice or that the rider flew specifically as part of Meituan’s operations in Singapore.

The reported details point to an individual customer order and a rider who travelled from China.

The story also shows how food can become a small piece of home for people living elsewhere. Six curry puffs may sound like a modest order, but someone was willing to cross borders to get them.

And perhaps that’s the simplest way to look at this odd little delivery. If someone wants Singapore curry puffs badly enough to fly here, there probably isn’t much need for another sales pitch.

Sometimes, the food speaks for itself.

Read more: SG man, 53, says he earns up to S$20 in refunds daily, making over S$1K in under 2 months collecting thrown-away cans & bottles