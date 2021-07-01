Home News Featured News Ong Ye Kung to deliver a ministerial statement on Free Trade Agreements,...

Ong Ye Kung to deliver a ministerial statement on Free Trade Agreements, says racial unhappiness partly fueled by PSP’s false allegations on CECA

He connected his post to verbal and physical assaults on Indians in the past few months, which he called both “disturbing” as well as “not reflective of what Singaporeans are.”

Photo: Ong Ye Kung Facebook

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG Politics
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Mr Ong Ye Kung, the country’s Health Minister, announced in a Facebook post on Jul 1 that he and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng will deliver Ministerial Statements next week regarding Singapore’s Agreements. 

Mr Ong is a former negotiator.

He connected his post to verbal and physical assaults on Indians in the past few months, which he called both “disturbing” as well as “not reflective of what Singaporeans are.”

The Health Minister noted that there has been “an undercurrent of sentiment against immigrant Indians” in the past two years, and acknowledged that there are “concerns from Singaporeans that need to be addressed.”

However, he also took aim at the Progress Singapore Party, whom he seems to hold at least partly responsible for this sentiment.

“The unhappiness is also fuelled in no small part by false allegations by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) about how the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) has given Indian PMEs a free hand to come here to work,” wrote Mr Ong.

- Advertisement -

After the incidents, Law and Home Affairs Minister asked the PSP in Parliament in May to file a motion on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and CECA in Parliament “so that we can have a proper debate on the matter, discuss what is at stake for Singapore, and shine a light on untrue statements about CECA,” wrote Mr Ong.

On May 11, a few days after a 55-year-old Singaporean-Indian woman was kicked in the chest and called racial slurs, Mr said in Parliament, “I am looking at you, Mr Leong. I invite you to put up a Motion to debate CECA. You know that most of what is said about CECA is false,” addressing Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai from the PSP at that

On Jun 22, the PSP accepted K Shanmugam’s call to a debate on the CECA.

Mr Leong noted in a Facebook post that “the PSP will decide on a suitable time to file a motion. It will be then up to the Speaker’s discretion to confirm the date of the debate.”

- Advertisement -

In his Jul 1 post, Mr Ong added that a number of parliamentary questions on the matter have been submitted, which include “many” from the PSP, which is why he and Dr Tan will be delivering Ministerial Statements at next week’s sitting.

“We will explain how vital FTAs are to Singapore and how they work. 

We will address in particular the false allegations that FTAs allow foreign professionals a free hand to live and work in Singapore.

We will also move to open our Ministerial Statements for debate. 

This will allow members of the PSP to respond to our statements if they wish to.”

/TISG

Read related: PSP accepts Shanmugam’s challenge to a debate, says issues like CECA and foreign PMETs that affect S’poreans’ livelihoods need to be raised

PSP accepts Shanmugam’s challenge to a debate, says issues like CECA and foreign PMETs that affect S’poreans’ livelihoods need to be raised

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

KF Seetoh: Hawker to quit and close permanently following NEA’s 40 per cent rental raise

Singapore — Food guru and advocate for all things hawker, KF Seetoh shared that a hawker had planned to quit and close their stall permanently following NEA’s rental raise, leaving the stall-holder and his trainee out of a job. In an earlier...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching called out for sharing a post of Critical Spectator blogger

Singapore — On Friday (June 25), Madam Ho Ching, the CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of Hsien Loong, shared three posts in a row on her Facebook page from blogger Critical Spectator, which did not go over...
View Post
Featured News

PrimaDeli staff under fire for ‘racist’ behaviour, sold the last waffle to a Chinese man after refusing a Malay woman’s order

Singapore — A Malay woman has taken to social media to highlight the "racist" behaviour portrayed by PrimaDeli staff for refusing to sell the last waffle to her, yet offered it to a Chinese man who arrived after. One Izah Ramizah Fahrin...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent