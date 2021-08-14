‘Noob’ cyclist stops too close to turning vehicle, gets knocked off

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A cyclist was spotted stopping too close to a vehicle making a left turn, eventually getting knocked off his bicycle.

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video on Friday (Aug 13) of an accident that happened along New Upper Changi Road on Aug 11.

The video began with a vehicle exiting a car park and a white sedan up ahead exiting into the road.

According to the post, the cam car driver and passenger were talking about a particular accident that can occur “before it even happened, and it did.”

The white sedan was seen stopping at the junction, the driver checking if the coast was clear.

Moments after, a cyclist stopped close to the vehicle’s left side.

The driver did not see the cyclist and knocked him down when he began making the turn.

Towards the end of the video, the drivers from both vehicles stepped out to assist the cyclist.

Members from the online community were quick to comment on the accident, reminding everyone to stay extra alert when on the road.

“Cyclist is a noob. He should not position himself so close (off the kerb) to the turning vehicle,” noted Facebook user Jonathan Tan.

“The driver’s attention is to the oncoming traffic and will not be able to react in time to the cyclist due to driver blindspot and close proximity.”

Road users confirmed experiencing similar instances and urged others to always check again before making a turn.

“Almost happened to me a few times. I’m trying to join the main traffic, and pedestrians or cyclists simply cut in front of me from the left,” said Facebook user Ap Quek.

“Lesson learned. Always check left again before you make the left turn.”

Others noted that the cyclist should have waited or gone behind the vehicle to keep passing instead of the front. /TISG

