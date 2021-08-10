Cyclist disregards red light, bumped off by SBS bus

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a cyclist disregarding the red light on an intersection and getting pushed off by a passing SBS Transit bus is circulating online.

“Cyclist failed to conform to red light signal and tried to cycle across as the bus service 109 started to move off,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Saturday (Aug 7), sharing a video by SG Road Vigilante.

At the beginning of the video, a cyclist was seen crossing the road at a red light.

His attempt was disrupted as a double-decker bus began to cross the intersection.

The cyclist was pushed off his bike in the process.

The second half of the video showed footage leading to the incident. Before the cyclist entered the scene, a pedestrian was spotted crossing the road and was halfway across when the lights turned green for passing vehicles.

The bus waited for the man to fully cross before moving.

Following suit, the cyclist enters the road, despite traffic lights not being in his favour.

The incident happened on Saturday (Aug 7) at 9:49 am along Hougang Avenue 9.

“Thank goodness the bus driver spotted and e-brake in time,” wrote ROADS.sg.

“Hope the bus cameras caught hold of this incident and Traffic Police (TP) throw the book at the cyclist instead of the bus captain,” the post noted.

“TP can use this video as evidence to prosecute the cyclist.”

Members from the online community agreed that the cyclist should be apprehended for his actions and hoped the bus captain would not be charged for the incident. /TISG

