Creepy carpark “Nun” nearly scares driver out of his wits

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Hungry ghost month pranks can be great fun, until they aren’t, as one driver found out.

A man named Timothy Choo posted a short video clip on Instagram on Thursday (Aug 12) of what looked like Valak, the scary nun from a popular horror movie, sitting in an empty car in a carpark.

In his clip, the Nun is seated in the driver’s seat in a carpark at 126a Rivervale Street, and her eyes creepily follow the camera as it pans past.

- Advertisement -

As pranks go, this one is certifiably scary.

And as it turns out, “The Nun” was just a car seat cover.

“You look at this crazy guy, it’s the seventh month and he is playing such a prank. Got me scared to death while I’m driving!” Mr Choo, whose bio says works in real estate, narrates.

So scary, in fact, that it almost caused him to perform an involuntary bodily function.

“Take a break from real estate posts, please look at what nearly made my a*****e open up for 2 seconds today… NOW 7th month leh brother.”

His short clip has been viewed nearly 5,000 times since it was posted.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, this is not the first time the creepy “Nun” car seat cover nearly scared the wits out of someone, as either the same prank was played in 2019.

As for Valak, the scary figure has appeared as the main fright in The Conjuring series, as well as in The Nun movie, and Annabelle: Creation and The Crooked Man.

Valak, whose name means “Someone,” appears in medieval lore as the demon responsible for teenagers being sold into slavery in 1212, as well as for the missing children in the Hamelin, a city in Germany, in 1284.

- Advertisement -

And contrary to what some may believe, Valak is historically a male demon and makes no appearance in medieval lore as a woman, although his appearance is described as being that of a very pale man with dark hair and eyes.

Ghost hunter Lorraine Warren, on whose story The Conjuring films are based, had a vision of a hooded being in a tornado, and hence, The Nun character was born. /TISG

Read also: “Eerie” wind sound captured on video reminds netizens the Seventh month ‘Ghost Day’ is nearing

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg