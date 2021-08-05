“Eerie” wind sound captured on video reminds netizens the Seventh month ‘Ghost Day’ is nearing

- Advertisement -

A video that seemed to capture a sound that many found “eerie,” has served as a reminder to some netizens that the Seventh Month of the lunar calendar, which in Chinese culture is known as “Ghost Day,” is approaching.

A 15-second video taken in Fernvale, Punggol at night captured an empty block, rustling trees, and an eerie sound that freaked out a number of netizens. The video, which was captioned, “Guy capture(s) eerie wind noise at Fernvale, Punggol…” was shared on the Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Wednesday (Aug 4) and has since garnered over 27,000 views.

Some netizens took to the comments section to put to rest any ghostly suspicions, responding with possible logical explanations for the noise. While there were those who doubted that the noise was real and not edited in some way, others dismissed it as a normal occurrence, crediting it to the wind.

However, many others rode along with the spooky vibe of the video, with a handful of netizens seeing it as a premonition of the Seventh Month fast approaching.

In Chinese culture, the seventh month of the lunar calendar is referred to as the Ghost Month and is believed to be a time when ghosts and spirits emerge from the lower realm.

“Relax, please,” one wrote, “Seventh month (is) coming soon.”

Another added, “If any ghost (is) coming…they need (a) permit then (has to) quarantine first. Can’t simply come (to) Singapore.”

/TISG

