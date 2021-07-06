Nicole Seah resumes house visits, hears elderly residents’ concerns over tray return policy

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party politician Nicole Seah is back on the ground again at East Coast, talking to residents at Bedok South about their concerns.

One issue that some elderly residents spoke to her about is the Tray Return Policy and the difficulties that may arise for less able-bodied persons due to its implementation.

The elderly residents raised concerns that the “stringent measures” of the policy would affect “disabled or less mobile residents,” Ms Seah wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Jul 5).

Earlier this year, on May 14, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that diners would be required to return their trays and clear the litter from their tables beginning from Jun 14, with enforcement action to be taken from Sept 1 and onwards.

Those who refuse to comply would first be warned, then be given fines of as much as S$2000 for repeat offenders.

The implementation of the policy has had somewhat of a rocky rollout, with some Singaporeans saying the tray-clearing initiative solves one problem but creates another. Photos of a tray and crockery return station that was filled to the brim have spread all over social media.

Other netizens have expressed concern about how the initiative could attract birds to flock at return stations, as well as pose serious hygiene issues.

The concerns that the elderly residents Ms Seah spoke with are just the next in the line of issues that have arisen with the implementation of the policy.

Ms Seah wrote that she has been going around Bedok South, visiting residents in HDB blocks, and helping to file a request with the East Coast Town Council regarding pipe fixtures.

She and fellow politician Kenneth Foo, along with a team of WP volunteers, went to the different blocks to visit residents.

“Many who were out and about had been vaccinated and were looking forward to a semblance of normality. Some stallholders were also cheered by the greater number of customers in recent days,” she wrote.

With regard to the elderly residents’ concerns with the Tray Return Policy, Ms Seah wrote that she believes that “some leeway” would be allowed for people who would have difficulties in returning their trays or cleaning their tables.

“But we will also continue to monitor and raise these concerns if a pattern is detected,” she added. /TISG

