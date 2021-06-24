Netizens say tray-clearing initiative solves one problem but creates another

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following the implementation of the tray-clearing initiative, netizens took to social media criticising the new rules and adding that one problem was solved but another was created.

On Tuesday (Jun 22), sharing a post of a tray and crockery return station that was filled to the brim, one netizen wrote: “I ownself return already. How now?”

The netizen, one Mr Teo, wrote: “I have no issues with returning my own tray. However, this creates another problem”.

From Sep 1, diners who do not return their trays and crockery after their meals will be issued warnings and fines said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Tuesday (Jun 22).

NEA had announced in May that it would have a three-month advisory period from Jun 1 to help diners familiarise themselves and adjust to the new rules. During this period, the agency had said that it would not take enforcement action.

Netizens who commented on the man’s post said that the initiative only created more problems.

Recounting an incident with an elderly cleaning lady, one netizen wrote that the woman said that it would not be necessary for them to return their own trays as she would clean the table once they finish eating.

“It will be even more troublesome for her to push the trolley to the tray return station and send the used cutlery to the cleaning station”, the netizen wrote.

Read the full incident here: 80-year-old cleaning lady at Geylang Bahru hawker centre says it is more troublesome to sort already-returned trays and cutlery /TISG

