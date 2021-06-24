Home News TikToker says he's been hiding S$50 bills in Singapore, but netizens are...

TikToker says he's been hiding S$50 bills in Singapore, but netizens are calling it a scam

Money, money, money... must be funny, funny, funny... in a rich man's world.

TikTok screengrab: @seathebreezee

Anna Maria Romero

News
Singapore — Lukemon, who goes by @seathebreezee, started posting videos on TikTok where he says he’s been leaving money in certain places.

But many netizens don’t believe him and are calling his antics a scam.

On June 19 he wrote, “I hid $1,000 at the back of a (sic) in Singapore.

I’m coming back in 3 days to see if someone finds .”

In the video, he holds up what like a wad of S$50 dollar bills and places it in some bushes.

This prompted a flurry of comments, including requests for him to do it again.

@seathebreezee

If you find it duet/stitch me! good luck 😉 #daydoneright #tiktoksg #foryou #tiktoksingapore #singapore

♬ original sound – Lukemon – Lukemon

On Jun 21, in response to requests for more treasure hunts, he posted another video where he again wrote that he hid S$1,000—again in a wad of fifty-dollar bills— “beside a bus interchange in Singapore.”

And again, he added, “I’m coming back in 3 days to see if someone finds it,” but this time he also wished would-be hunters “good luck.”

@seathebreezee

Reply to @pzxyzgm If you find it duet/stitch me! good luck 😉 #daydoneright #tiktoksg #foryou #tiktoksingapore #singapore

♬ original sound – Lukemon – Lukemon

Again, he filmed himself placing the money under some plants, but added footage that gave clues as to where the location may be, including some buildings and footage on an escalator.

On Tuesday (Jun 22), he posted yet another video, where he asked “Did anyone find the $1,000 that I hid?”

He took a video of what seemed to be the first location where he left money, and wrote, “Oh wait. They took the $1,000 and left $2 behind.”

“Enjoy,” he also wrote, and added, “where should I do next?”

@seathebreezee captioned his most recent video with “$2 in return. Bad investment, kidding, enjoy!”

@seathebreezee

$2 in return. Bad investment, kidding, enjoy! #daydoneright #tiktoksg #foryou #tiktoksingapore #singapore

♬ original sound – Lukemon – Lukemon

Netizens have guessed that the first location where the TikToker allegedly left money was the Pasir Ris MRT station and the second was the Tampines bus interchange.

According to Shin Min Daily News, who posted screenshots from @seathebreezee’s videos, at least seven people were spotted on Monday crouching around the bushes, seeming to look for the money, but each one turned up empty-handed.

The lack of someone coming forward seems to add to some netizens’ speculation that the “hidden treasure” is merely a big stunt from @seathebreezee.

/TISG

