More than 16 people intermingling and disregarding Covid-19 rules, a Punggol resident complains

We do our part while FT blatantly disregarded all rules, he said.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Hana O

Singapore — A concerned member of the public took to to highlight a social gathering incident that disregarded Covid-19 safety measures.

“Anguish. Privileged residents with intermingling of more than 16 people in Punggol condominium,” wrote one Tan Justin on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 23).

“We do our part while FT blatantly disregarded all rules,” said Mr Tan.

He added that a police report had been filed“, but no action might be taken.”

Mr Tan attached photos of the incident.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

With over 260 comments to date, members from the online community expressed similar concerns regarding social gatherings and breaches of Covid-19 safety measures.

“We have the same here; every evening, their kids are screaming their heads off as mothers continue talking to each other,” shared Facebook user Frankelyn Kamin-Murphy. “Always a group of 10 to 15 intermingling.”

“I’m facing the same problem within my place compound too. These FT just disregard rules even I told them off many times to wear their mask,” said Facebook user Glen Lim.

Others advised reporting the incident to the authorities, hoping something could be done to address the issue.

From Jun 14, the limit on group sizes for social gatherings was increased from two to five people as Singapore begins to ease .

Five distinct visitors per household are currently allowed while social gatherings are limited to no more than two a day, said the Ministry of Health.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Tan for a statement.

/TISG

