Groups of more than 2 still gathering despite the cap imposed

No NParks officer seen enforcing rules at Thomson Nature Park and Lower Peirce Reservoir Park

Photo: FB screengrab/ Annie Khuan

Phuong Le Ha

Singapore – Lots of people still go around in more than groups of two, breaking social gathering rules, at both Thomson Nature Park and Lower Peirce Reservoir Park, says a Facebook user.

Ms Annie Khuan, a netizen, shared her experiences at both parks, after the two-person rule was implemented, in a Facebook post on May 17.

She was stunned after witnessing many “members of the public in numerous groups of more than two persons” at Thomson Nature Park and Lower Peirce Reservoir Park on May 16.

One person was seen fishing illegally at Lower Peirce Reservoir Park even though a “no fishing” signboard was present.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Annie Khuan

“There was not a single National Park officer or ranger to stop or enforce the rule of (not) more than 2 persons in a group,” said Ms Khuan.

The new rules were implemented for the safety of the community and  citizens should observe them, she said.

Ms Khuan also urged the National Parks Board to ensure stricter law enforcement against the offenders.

This was not the first time Ms Khuan expressed her disappointment at such offences by the locals during the pandemic.

On January 17, she posted photos of five different incidents of illegal fishing at Lower Peirce Reservoir Park. (https://theindependent.sg/lower-peirce-reservoir-park-maintenance-leaves-netizen-shocked-and-stunned/)

The netizen also observed many members of the public without masks on though they were not doing any strenuous exercise.

She added that people brought their dogs to the Lower Peirce Trail, despite dogs not being allowed there due to the rich biodiversity, according to the National Parks Board.

“Thirdly, I saw members of the public brought along push scooter and big bicycle onto the nature trail which was illegal and prohibited”, Ms Khuan wrote.

