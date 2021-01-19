Lower Peirce Reservoir Park maintenance leaves netizen “shocked and stunned”

- Advertisement -

One netizen says that during a recent trip to Lower Peirce Reservoir Park, she was “shocked and stunned” by the upkeep of the area, which she blamed on the National Parks Board (NParks).

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 17), Annie Khuan wrote that she witnessed five different incidences that should not have been happening at the park.

“Firstly, I saw members of public fishing illegally inside Lower Peirce Trail and I wonder what is Nparks doing?”, she wrote.

- Advertisement -

According to nparks.gov.sg, fishing is only permitted at specific and designated areas in the following parks: Sembawang Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, Bedok Reservoir Park, West Coast Park, Bedok Jetty in East Coast Park, Pasir Ris Park Park, Changi Beach Park and Pasir Ris Town Park Fishing Pond.

Ms Khuan continued and added that she saw that people had brought their dogs into Lower Peirce Trail. According to NParks, while dogs are permitted in most parks and park connectors, they are not permitted in some areas, including the Lower Peirce Trail, due to the presence of the rich biodiversity there.

“Thirdly, I saw members of public brought (sic) along push scooter and big bicycle onto the nature trail which was illegal and prohibited”, Ms Khuan continued.

She noted that she also saw members of the public not wearing their masks despite only walking along the trail and not being engaged in any sort of strenuous exercise.

“Last but not least, I came across a badly damaged wood hand rail inside Lower Peirce boardwalk Trail,” she said, noting that the handrail had splinters which could injure anyone trying to hold on to it. The hand rail also had metal screws sticking out of it.

“Why was citizen’s tax money not spent on such maintenance instead of those spent on non dangerous “instant” tree planting events?

Out of all the 5 incidences happened, i did not see a single Nparks officer or Nparks rangers on duty,“ Ms Khuan noted.

Along with her post, she also shared numerous photos of each incident and shared them on her social media page.

TISG has reached out to NParks for comment. /TISG