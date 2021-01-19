Home News Featured News Lower Peirce Reservoir Park maintenance leaves netizen “shocked and stunned”

Lower Peirce Reservoir Park maintenance leaves netizen “shocked and stunned”

Annie Khuan made several observations on her visit, one of them being that the handrail had splinters and metal screws sticking out of it

Photo: FB/Annie Khuan

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

One netizen says that during a recent trip to Lower Peirce Reservoir Park, she was “shocked and stunned” by the upkeep of the area, which she blamed on the National Parks Board (NParks).

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 17), Annie Khuan wrote that she witnessed five different incidences that should not have been happening at the park.

Photo: FB/Annie Khuan

“Firstly, I saw members of public fishing illegally inside Lower Peirce Trail and I wonder what is Nparks doing?”, she wrote.

- Advertisement -

According to nparks.gov.sg, fishing is only permitted at specific and designated areas in the following parks: Sembawang Park, Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, Bedok Reservoir Park, West Coast Park, Bedok Jetty in East Coast Park, Pasir Ris Park Park, Changi Beach Park and Pasir Ris Town Park Fishing Pond.

Photo: FB/Annie Khuan

Ms Khuan continued and added that she saw that people had brought their dogs into Lower Peirce Trail. According to NParks, while dogs are permitted in most parks and park connectors, they are not permitted in some areas, including the Lower Peirce Trail, due to the presence of the rich biodiversity there.

Photo: FB/Annie Khuan

“Thirdly, I saw members of public brought (sic) along push scooter and big bicycle onto the nature trail which was illegal and prohibited”, Ms Khuan continued.

Photo: FB/Annie Khuan

She noted that she also saw members of the public not wearing their masks despite only walking along the trail and not being engaged in any sort of strenuous exercise.

Photo: FB/Annie Khuan

“Last but not least, I came across a badly damaged wood hand rail inside Lower Peirce boardwalk Trail,” she said, noting that the handrail had splinters which could injure anyone trying to hold on to it. The hand rail also had metal screws sticking out of it.

“Why was citizen’s tax money not spent on such maintenance instead of those spent on non dangerous “instant” tree planting events?
Out of all the 5 incidences happened, i did not see a single Nparks officer or Nparks rangers on duty,“ Ms Khuan noted.

Along with her post, she also shared numerous photos of each incident and shared them on her social media page.

TISG has reached out to NParks for comment. /TISG

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan: TraceTogether saga another sad and frightening chapter

Singapore — Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan published a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 15) about the TraceTogether saga that has caught the attention of many people and that has hogged the headlines since Monday (Jan 4). The...
View Post
Celebrity

Kim Lim receives Covid-19 vaccination as part of healthcare sector

Singapore -- Socialite Kim Lim has just received the Covid-19 vaccination as part of the healthcare sector. The 29-year-old billionaire heiress and founder of an aesthetic brand received her vaccine together with some of her staff. Kim documented her experience on Instagram on...
View Post
Featured News

Alamak! IKEA misprints reusable bags, sells them as limited edition

Singapore -- A typo in IKEA Singapore's KLAMBY reusable shopping bag resulted in a discount on its price. The store has admitted to the mistake with an "alamak" and has since tagged the shopping bag as a "limited edition" item that...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore