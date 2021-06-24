Home News Despite efficacy concerns, S'poreans and Chinese nationals line up for jabs

Despite efficacy concerns, S’poreans and Chinese nationals line up for Sinovac jabs

Are China-made vaccines really safe and reliable as they say?

FB screengrab: Lim Tean

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — After the announcement that the -Coronavac will be made available as an alternative to mRNA vaccines, Singaporeans and Chinese nationals have begun queuing to get jabbed despite expressed concerns regarding its efficacy.

On Jun 16, the (MOH) announced that 24 private clinics were selected to offer the Sinovac vaccine under the Special Access Route, which allows vaccines included in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Use List to be administered.

The approved clinics are permitted to administer the vaccine to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and persons holding long-term passes, tapping into the country’s existing stock of 200,000 doses of the vaccine.

The cost of one dose of the vaccine ranges from S$10 to S$25, which will cover vaccine administration fees as the vaccine itself will be provided to the clinics at no cost, said MOH.

- Advertisement -

As early as Friday (Jun 18), Singaporeans and Chinese nationals have begun queuing at the approved private clinics to get inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“I am from China, and I love my country. Of course, I will take the Sinovac vaccine,” said 50-year-old Sun Yan Hui, who filed a day off to queue for the vaccine, knowing it would be in high demand.

Another Chinese native said she trusted Chinese vaccines more as they have been used on more than a billion people in her home country, including her family and village, who did not experience any side effects.

According to This Week In Asia, the phone lines of all approved private clinics were busy on multiple occasions after the announcement of its availability.

- Advertisement -

Infectious disease expert at the Rophi Clinic, Leong Hoe Nam, shared that they have 1,000 people on the waiting list even though they were only allocated 200 doses.

He noted that the Sinovac vaccine offered an alternative to those against mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines currently approved in Singapore.

Another clinic, StarMed Specialist Centre, said that it plans to place regular orders for the vaccine as they have over 3,000 bookings for the 400 doses allocated to the clinic.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s health officials announced on Jun 18 that they were “unfortunately” still unable to approve and include the Sinovac vaccine in the national vaccination programme due to lacking data submitted by the manufacturer to local regulators.

- Advertisement -

Associate Professor and MOH’s director of medical services, Kenneth Mak, said that Singapore is also monitoring the experience of countries like Indonesia, which has used Sinovac on a “larger proportion” of its population.

Indonesia recently reported that 350 medical professionals were infected with Covid-19 despite being vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine.

“So it does give the impression that the efficacy of different vaccines will vary quite significantly,” said Assoc Prof Mak.

recovery may depend on the vaccines given

A New York Times article on Wednesday (Jun 23) noted that some nations that relied on China-made vaccines are now faced with a harsh reality of a spike in cases, particularly from new Covid-19 variants.

Mongolia, Seychelles, Chile, and Bahrain, some of the countries mentioned in the report, have relied on Chinese vaccines against the Covid-19 vaccines but are now seeing increased community transmissions.

About 50 to 68 per cent of the populations of Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain, and Mongolia have been fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines.

Still, they are among the top 10 countries facing the worst Covid-19 outbreaks, reported NYT.

“If the vaccines are sufficiently good, we should not see this pattern. The Chinese have a responsibility to remedy this,” said a University of Hong Kong virologist Jin Dongyan.

In response to the claims, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it did not see a connection between its vaccines and the recent outbreaks.

The ministry cited the WHO, wherein the countries have not reached sufficient vaccination rates to prevent outbreaks.

“Relevant reports and data also show that many countries that use Chinese-made vaccines have expressed that they are safe and reliable, and have played a good role in their epidemic prevention efforts,” the ministry noted.

/TISG

Read related: Chinese netizens mock S’poreans for not choosing Sinovac

Chinese netizens mock S’poreans for not choosing Sinovac

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Preetipls tells racists to ‘Buck it up’ in new rap song because ‘Shanmugam asked for our views’

Singapore — Coming back with another rap video to the same tune as the 'F*ck It Up' one they received a conditional warning for, YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, took stock of the recent slew of racist...
View Post
Featured News

“Are you a police? Or police dog?” Man asks fellow train passenger who reminded him to wear mask properly

Singapore — A man’s rude behavior on the train was caught on video recently wherein he asked a fellow passenger who had requested him to put his mask on properly, "Are you a police? Or police dog?” The video was posted on...
View Post
Featured News

Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore-- Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" through the , according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18. Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent