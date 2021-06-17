Home News to be offered by 24 private clinics, S$10 to...

Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to be offered by 24 private clinics, S$10 to S$25 per dose

Those interested may contact the clinics from June 18 for appointments

FB screengrab: Lim Tean

Singapore – The (MOH) has selected 24 private clinics to offer the -CoronaVac vaccine, with a fee ranging from S$10 to S$25 per dose.

MOH announced on Wednesday (Jun 16) that 24 private healthcare institutions licensed under the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Art (PHMCA) were selected to be licensed providers of the Sinovac vaccine under the Special Access Route ().

Under , Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for its Emergency Use List can be administered.

The private clinics will be permitted to administer the vaccine to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and persons holding long-term passes, said MOH.

They will draw on Singapore’s existing stock of 200,000 doses of the vaccine.

“MOH also considered the providers’ proposed vaccination administration fees, experience in vaccine administration and its compliance history at past licensing inspections, so as to ensure that the services will be safe and affordable to members of public.”

The cost of one dose of the vaccine ranges from S$10 to S$25, which will cover vaccine administration fees as the vaccine itself will be provided to the clinics at no cost.

MOH noted that the fees include consultation and a seven per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax).

Interested individuals may contact the private clinics from June 18 for appointment and more information.

A list of the selected private clinics and the corresponding fee for each dose can be found here.

It was also announced on June 4 that individuals who were previously rejected for vaccination or found allergic to the two currently approved mRNA vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be reimbursed for the cost of getting the Sinovac vaccine should they opt for the alternative.

MOH noted that because the Sinovac vaccine remains unauthorised and unregistered by the Health Sciences Authority, it will not be covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (), a financial assistance scheme for individuals who suffer from serious side effects after receiving a .

The Government decision to offer the Sinovac vaccine only under SAR and not under the national vaccination programme came under fire from Chinese netizens./TISG

Read related: Chinese netizens mock S’poreans for not choosing Sinovac

