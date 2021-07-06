TikToker’s “Welcome to Singapore” videos exposing social issues leave netizens wanting more

- Advertisement -

Singapore—One Tiktoker is singing her way into Singaporeans’ hearts not (just) because of her voice, but because she’s tackling the realities of difficult social issues.

In particular, Tally @tallytubbies, whose voice one commenter likened to Ariana Grande’s, has a series of videos called “Welcome to Singapore,” adapted from a song US comedian Bo Burnham sang in his Netflix special called “Welcome to the Internet,” which has gone viral.

All three of Tally’s “Welcome to Singapore” vids have been viewed over one million times each, with the third one, which she posted on Sunday (July 4), hitting the one million mark in a day.

Clearly, the young woman has struck a nerve.

In the first video, she tackles, LGBT, sex life, misogyny, racial harmony.

“You just revealed the dark side of Singapore,” one commenter wrote.

Many netizens praised her, and asked for more topics to be covered.

In her second instalment, she got real about the educational system, in response to a comment.

This only left netizens begging for more.

In her third video, she tackled racism a little bit more—but also got some digs in about meritocracy, free speech and POFMA. She clarified, however that the lyrics she was singing had been written by someone else.

Tally received some flack for singing that about Chinese being “the best” race, which she clarified was meant to be sarcastic.

However, one commenter warned her that she was treading on thin ice.

Other commenters, again, asked for more.

Tally has hinted at what’s to come.

Some of the viewers from other parts of the world have said her observations of Singapore are similar to what they experience in their own countries.

/TISG

