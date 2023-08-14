‘Wah this one actual big fish’ — Netizens say upon seeing Harpreet Singh join Workers’ Party walkabout at Marine Parade

SINGAPORE: There appears to be a significant addition to the Workers’ Party, judging from photos on Facebook from Mr Nathaniel Koh of a walkabout last weekend at Marine Parade.

Mr Koh, who had been part of the WP slate at Marine Parade GRC in the General Election of 2020, wrote that Team Marine Blue visited residents of Terang Bulan Ave in the Joo Chiat division.

Pictured among the “team” in his photos is Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore Harpreet Singh.

And while Mr Koh did not tag the Senior Counsel or mention him by name, the post has generated no small degree of interest online, particularly on Reddit, where it was shared on Sunday (Aug 13).

“Wah this one actual big fish,” wrote one.

“Harpreet is a Senior Counsel category of lawyer, so he’s one of true best court lawyers in Singapore. He’s also very outspoken on social issues and has questioned PAP’s policies. IIRC he was one of the three(?) senior counsels that acted against 377A. Fact that WP seems to have recruited him and if he runs next GE is huge for their party legitimacy,” wrote another.

“WhosWho Legal 2022 describes Harpreet as “one of the best litigators in the Singaporean space due to his impeccable dispute resolution practice” and ranks him a Global Thought Leader for Commercial Litigation 2023.

The Chambers Asia Pacific 2022 edition similarly notes Harpreet’s “reputation as one of the strongest litigators in the market,” noted one.

Another chimed in, “This guy is a legitimate shark. Happy for WP!”

A Reddit user pointed out that “WP landed a whale and a crucial minority candidate as well.”

Mr Singh’s biography on LinkedIn reads that he is a member of Harvard Law School’s Leadership Council of Asia and that he “has also been appointed by the Minister-in-Charge of MAS to the Appeal Advisory Panels under the Business Trusts Act, Financial Advisers Act, Insurance Act, Securities and Futures Act and Trust Companies Act from 2019 to 2023. He also sits on the Disciplinary and Appeals Committees for SGX, the front-line regulator of Singapore’s capital markets.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to The Workers’ Party for comment. /TISG

