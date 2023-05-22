Nick Teo shares his new hairstyle; netizen asks if he wants to be the next F4

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Nick Teo shared that he is planning to keep his hair long. The photos show the actor casually posing for the camera, then looking to the side to reveal a growing mullet. He also has bangs now.

Nick Teo said in his post caption: “It’s been a while since I kept my hair long. Well, let’s see how long can I keep it till.”

Netizens have commented how cool Nick Teo is with his new hairstyle.

One IG user tried to confirm if he’s growing a mullet by asking: “mullet? 😮”, which Nick replied with: “is this in trend now?? Hahaha”

Another IG user remarked: “Long until become mullet hairstyle 😂”, and Nick commented with: “wahahahaha maybe man bun? Hahaha”

“Longerrr,” another comment stated. Nick agreed and said: “ i also think i wanna make it longer 😂”

“Nice hair but weather hot nowadays 😮,” a concern netizen declared.

More so, a netizen has asked if he wants to be the next F4, referencing the famous boy group.

“You wanna be the next F4? 😂,” the netizen said and Nick replied with: “hahahaha maybe can try?”

More users left their praises and compliments for the actor by saying: “we look forward to see our cool boy 😎💙”, “Handsome bro 🔥🔥🔥”, “cool”, “omgggg yessss 😍❤️‍🔥”, and “Omg yes long hair looks super nice like a mullet hairstyle lol 😂”

