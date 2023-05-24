Hong Ling shares throwback photos for Chinese Valentine’s Day; netizen says they’ve been dating since childhood

SINGAPORE: In celebration of Chinese Valentine’s Day, local artist Hong Ling posted baby pictures of herself and her fiance, Nick Teo, on her Instagram page. The photos show her baby photo holding a telephone, as if calling Nick Teo who is also holding a telephone.

Hong Ling stated in her post caption: “Hello, just wanna tell you 520 快乐” which translates to ‘Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day’.

She added in her caption that Nick Teo’s cheeky smile never changes.

Several local artists commented on the cuteness of Hong Ling’s sweet greetings.

Artist Denise Camillia Tan admitted: “his is the cutest thing I’ve seen today 😍😍😍😍”, which Hong Ling replied with “😂😂😂 so funny”

The man of the hour, Nick Teo, also expressed his gratitude by saying: “Awwwwww ☺️☺️☺️”

Another local artist, Zhang Ze Tong mentioned: “omo super love this 😍😍”

More so, netizens also expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

IG users commented: “So innovative 😍😍😍” and “Cute and creative.”

Another IG user complimented Hong Ling’s baby photo by saying: “Wow u were already such a pretty little girl back then ❤️” A similar comment said: “pretty since little girl.”

“What an awesome childhood memories. Both of you are so so so adorable❤️❤️”, a comment said.

More users remarked: “awwwww both of you so cute!!!!❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖”, “Awwwww😍 This two Hong Ling you And Nick home phone child photo become a connection😍 What a child home phone photo. It‘s so interesting😍”, “Ok brb. Imma’ ask my wife to find deep of her phone call photos and attached with mine. 😂”, “You u two already dating then?!😄😊 Still Fate bring you together. Treasure the Affinity”, ❤️❤️❤️ both so sweet then. Fated to be together”, and “Happy 520! Both of you are very cute during your childhood!”

