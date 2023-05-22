JJ Lin rides a bus completely unnoticed by others; netizen says passengers will regret using their phones and not recognizing him

SINGAPORE: Famous singer-songwriter JJ Lin shared an Instagram post wherein he was riding a train for his new album. He stated in his post caption: “Take the “Recovery_Happiness” train! Inside the “Happily, Painfully After” train!”

People commented that even though the singer took public transportation, he went completely unnoticed by the other passengers. Netizens expressed their thoughts, insights and opinions on their observations in the comments section of the said post.

An IG user commented: “The handsome guy wearing a mask in the back should regret later that he kept his head down and played with his mobile phone. 🤣”

Another similar statement remarked: “Friends who are looking at their phones behind and next to them should regret it 😂”

A netizen was curious as to why the passengers were not fazed by JJ Lin’s presence and asked: “Why are the people around so calm”

There were more users who mentioned what they would personally do if they were given the opportunity to be with the singer in the same train station.

“If I was also on the same train as you, I should not get off the station,” said an IG account.

“Why are they playing with their mobile phones, so I will concentrate on watching you❤️,” said Chang Le, a content creator.

“I sit next to you and watch you take pictures hahaha and second perspective,” declared another netizen.

“The man in white is very happy to slide his mobile phone, but he doesn’t know that the king of heaven is in front of him😂,” admitted one more of JJ Lin’s fans.

More so, many of his fans wished that he would ride the train (and maybe other modes of transportation) more often.

“Can JJ Lin take the MRT more in the future 😍,” one stated.

“Come on, get on the bus and set off for happiness💨,” said a fan.

