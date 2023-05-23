Sonia Chew is flattered to be one of the top 3 female celebrities most popular among Changi Prison inmates

SINGAPORE: Sonia Chew, one of the three female celebrities most popular among Changi Prison inmates, admitted that she is flattered they like her but shy to talk about it.

In a TikTok video, Joakim Gomez, Sonia Chew’s fellow 987 jock, gave her the good news about her popularity. Apparently, she was in Japan when the news broke.

Joakim declared in the TikTok video: “So you [Sonia] were in Japan when this piece of news broke where Fiona Xie, Kim Lim, and yourself are the top 3 Singaporean female personalities that are hung on the walls of Changi Prison.”

He added: “So how do you feel about being the top 3 desired personalities?”

Sonia Chew laughed and said: “This is so awkward.. You know what thank you.. I’m flattered.. You know it is flattering but I’m shy about it, so don’t ask me anymore.”

Sonia also admitted that Joakim had seen her at her “weirdest” and “worst”. Joakim responded, referring to the prison inmates: “I’m wondering what kind of pictures they have on the walls.”

Joakim said the top three female celebrities should work with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Singapore Police Force. He said they could go to the prison and give talks to raise the prisoners’ morale.

Sonia Chew jokingly said: “I’m not sure if it’s morale that’ll be raising.”

Netizens commented on the video.

One TikTok user said: “Wasn’t expecting the ending.”

Another user stated: “She only speaks facts.”

The news about the three female celebrities most popular among Changi Prison inmates came out during a recent interview with Dee Kosh and influencer Xiaxue. Dee Kosh was sentenced to eight months in prison in August 2022 for sexual offences against underaged boys. After his sentence ended in March 2023, Dee Kosh is back on social media and does interviews where he talks about his experiences in Changi Prison.

