New MRT technology can detect maskless passengers to keep public safe

Singapore — A new system able to detect maskless passengers will be installed at MRT stations to enhance public safety.

“We’ve got a new member on our Safety and Surveillance team,” announced SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook on Tuesday (Sept 7).

The surveillance system can detect, from unattended bags to passengers without masks to “keep you safer at our stations,” the post noted.

By analysing visuals on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the system can also alert station staff of unusual crowds.

“When anomalies are identified, we are able to provide swift response to potential threats or incidents,” said SBS Transit.

“The video analytics technology helps to complement the existing safety and security measures which are in place at our stations.

We can now reduce the time used in monitoring our CCTVs and instead focus on assisting our passengers who need help,” said Station Manager at the North East Line Woodleigh Station, Roy Ong.

The new system will be rolled out later this year at five MRT interchange stations along the North-East Line, namely at Outram Park, Chinatown, Dhoby Ghaut, Little India and Serangoon.

By next year, the system is expected to be installed at interchange stations along the Downtown Line.

The technology, which was created in partnership with Thales, is expandable to new features such as identifying commuters with mobility needs.

“The use of innovative technology is helping us to make journeys accessible, safer and inclusive for our passengers,” said SBS Transit.

Attached were photos of the system in action, such as detecting a man with no mask or a black suitcase left unattended./TISG

