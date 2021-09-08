Ex Aljunied MP Png Eng Huat stepped in to cover MPS as Jamus Lim’s quarantine winds down

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) is almost done with serving his Stay-Home Notice after arriving from the United States with his family.

Assoc Prof Lim, whose wife is from the US, left Singapore in early Aug for “family reasons,” as he wrote in a Facebook post, and like most travellers today, has needed to spend time in quarantine after coming from overseas.

As Covid restrictions were relaxed and MPs were allowed to resume face to face meetings with residents toward the end of Aug, fellow Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan, who represents the residents of Compassvale, stepped in for Assoc Prof Lim’s Meet-the-People sessions.

Most recently, however, it was Mr Png Eng Huat who stepped up for Assoc Prof Lim, who posted a photo of Mr Png on his Facebook page on Tuesday (Sept 7).

Mr Png served as Hougang SMC MP from 2012 to 2020. Shortly before last year’s GE, he, along with former WP leader Low Thia Khiang and former Aljunied MP Chen Show Mao, announced that they would not be seeking re-election, although all three men continue to stay active in politics.

The WP kept its seat at Hougang in GE 2020, with Mr Dennis Tan taking Mr Png’s place as MP.

Assoc Prof Lim, who represents Anchorvale, “Last night’s meet-the-people session was the last (insha’allah) where I would need cover for my duties.

I am thankful for all the support I’ve received from #TeamSengkang in helping steer the ship during my absence, and last night, from #TeamHougang too!

#workersparty ex-MP PNG ENG HUAT kindly offered to step in, and I’m certain residents who swung by #Anchorvale last night benefited from his deep well of experience. #SengkangGRC“

What stood out to some commenters on his post, they wrote, was the MP’s use of “insha’allah.”

One writer used a phrase Assoc Prof Lim made popular during the campaign for last year’s elections.

“When Muslims say ‘insha’Allah,’ they are discussing an event that will take place in the future. The literal meaning is, ‘If God wills, it will happen,’ or ‘God willing,’” reads one website that discusses religion. /TISG

