Virtual reality technology helping medical students pick up skills without exposure to viruses

They can engage with patients and their families without attending in-person sessions

Photo: YouTube screengrab / TISG

Obbana Rajah

International COVID 19
Somerset, England — At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, medical students across the globe have been facing a common struggle – how to safely get a hands-on experience.

The solution? Get headsets for a hands-on experience.

A group of students in southwest England are using virtual reality headsets to get a virtually hands-on experience.

This means they learn how to explain diagnoses and treatment plans in a virtual intensive care ward.

Using hand-held controllers and large headsets, the students also get to deal with challenging situations, as well as engage with patients and their families, without attending in-person sessions.

Not only do the students get to practise medical skills; they also get to interact with computer-generated avatars that respond to humans like Amazon’s Alexa technology, allowing trainee medics to practise “soft” interpersonal skills.

The simulation was designed by the British start-up Virti, which also used VR to help train healthcare workers on how to use PPE at the start of the pandemic. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

