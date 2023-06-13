Netizens praise Richie Koh for his emotional acting scene in the drama series, Cash on Delivery

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post by Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency, Richie Koh received praise for his heartwarming performance in the new drama series Cash on Delivery.

The video snippet showed how Koh cried his heart out in a scene where he had to say goodbye to his dying grandmother through a video call due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The post caption stated: “Did you enjoy @richiekrq performance in his #mediacorpcashondelivery drama 😍.. Tell us your thoughts!”

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section. Many people reminisced about the difficulties that they had personally experienced during the peak of the pandemic because of the sad scene.

One IG user exclaimed: “This scene was ultra sad 😢. Can feel the distress and helplessness. Sorry for those who went through this ordeal during the peak of covid.”

Another IG user remarked: “I lost 2,when I see him cry,recall the pain….in 2020”

One more user remembered: “I felt the struggles through this drama 2 years after Covid 😢😢😢”

Netizens also commended Richie Koh’s performance.

“Another great performance by Richie! He touched viewers’ heart. I hope he will be given more opportunities. A rising star indeed!” a comment stated.

“From he bowed to his grandma to lying on the couch in pain, I’ve never cried so much,” another IG user admitted.

More users declared: “Nature born actor”, Richie acted very well .. I teared when watching. It is heart wrenching..😢”, “Really really good… my 2 young girls were also tearing when they watched it. Heart wrenching…”, and “I cried the whole episode this is how you know he is good.”

More so, netizens remarked that 10 episodes of the series are too short, and they are hoping for a Season 2.

“Great acting by all the cast. But 10 episodes is just too short. Hopefully for a season 2”, an IG user said.

The drama series, Cash on Delivery, is available on Channel 8 every evening at 9pm, and is free on meWATCH.

