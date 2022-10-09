Entertainment Celebrity It's time for Mediacorp's largest content showcasing event - #Localicious

By Aiah Bathan
Mediacorp — Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network in TV, radio stations, and multiple digital platforms — is hosting the biggest Chinese content showcase entitled “#Localicious”. 

Happening at Our Tampines Hub, an integrated community and lifestyle hub in Singapore, celebrities and fans are gathered to know, see, feel, and hear all about the current and upcoming Mediacorp productions.

The event is also a great opportunity for supporters to get up close and personal with their favourite artists through the meet & greets while acquiring goodies worth $10,000. 

Photo from: Mediacorp’s FB Page

Hosting the 2-day event this year is Mediacorp’s YES 933 DJ, Mei Gui. Aside from being a full-time radio presenter, she is also a Singaporean actress. 

Mediacorp YES 933 DJ Mei Gui 美贵 is reporting for duty at #LOCALICIOUS the network said in their Facebook and Instagram posts. 

Photo from: Mediacorp’s FB Page

#Localicious is set to proceed from October 8-9, 2022 from 11am until 8pm. Detailed times for the artist’s meet and greet are from 3pm to 6pm. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the event. 

