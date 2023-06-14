Zoe Tay says powerful women cause problems in husband-wife relationships and family at home, but netizens say that’s old-fashioned thinking

SINGAPORE: In an interview with 8world, local actress Zoe Tay admitted that she believes a powerful woman may cause problems in the family. She declared she was not a powerful female figure and did not want to know how to do business.

Zoe Tay explained: “I also feel that an ambitious figure like that wouldn’t mesh well with the husband-wife relationship at home. Even today, the man is still the head of the household and has to take charge.”

The actress believes men should take care of ‘external’ issues of the family, while women take care of ‘internal’ conflicts.

Zoe is married to a former Royal Singapore Air Force pilot, Philip Chionh, and has three sons, namely Brayden (17), Ashton (15) and Nathan (11).

In Mediacorp’s long-form drama, My One and Only, Zoe Tay plays a decisive and authoritative real estate company boss and also wife. Zoe admitted that her personal beliefs directly contradict her character in the drama series.

Netizens expressed their thoughts on Zoe Tay’s beliefs.

One IG user stated: “Very old fashioned thinking. These days women can take care of external and internal matters even better.”

Another IG user remarked: “At the end both family will spilt up and go their own way when children became adults.”

One more comment mentioned: “salute those who can take care of hubby and kids and household, as well as success in career Ladies. They are power.”

More users declared: “That is 100% correct; but the woman is holding the man’s head by his hair”, and “oh so ure just repeating what confucius said in world where women are so much more capable than men.”

