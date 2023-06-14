Coldplay to perform in Singapore for four nights!

SINGAPORE: The British band, Coldplay, is ready to entertain their Singaporean fans next year! The band is set to return to the country at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2024, as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

According to the concert organizer, Live Nation, the award-winning band is the first to play for four straight nights at the venue. Ticket prices will start from SG$68 onwards, depending on their desired seating location, and pre-sale will start on June 19, 2 pm via www.livenation.sg.

To get pre-sale advantages, subscribe to Coldplay’s newsletter on or before June 16 through this link: www.coldplay.com/sign-up. Email confirmations to subscribers will be sent by June 18. General ticket selling will be on June 20, 2 pm, at Ticketmaster.

Limited tickets would also be sold at a lower price, around US$20, via Infinity Tickets. Tickets will be sold in pairs and are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per buyer. The selling date via Infinity Tickets is soon to be announced.

Last 2017, Coldplay performed in Singapore at the same venue for two nights. It was reported that both shows were sold out, with an estimated 100,000 tickets.

Tickets to Coldplay’s concert in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta this November 2023 were also sold out after ticket sales last May.

Furthermore, the band will also perform in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 19 and in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb 3.

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over seven million tickets since it began in March 2022. The tour has received reviews from fans and critics and gained awards, including Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and Tour Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Reminder: Be warned of scalpers. Many fans were reported disappointed after scalpers re-sold tickets at unreasonable prices.

