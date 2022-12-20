‘My toilet going to burst real soon’ — HDB resident waiting over a year for resolution to toilet pipe leak issue

A frustrated HDB resident took to social media to ask if anyone else encountered a leaking problem with their toilet pipes and successfully fixed it. The resident has been waiting over a year, and still no resolution. She now fears that wastewater would burst from the pipes.

“My master bedroom toilet ceiling is leaking, and now PVC piping also leaks. It’s dirty wastewater leak,” said a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Monday (Dec 19). “I have reported to the town council, and they sent their officer down, but I waited one year plus, still no response or any updates,” she noted.

The resident asked if there were ways to expedite the process. “They told me last time that they will have to speak to the above owners, but I do not see any progression.”

She revealed that the situation is getting worse and wastewater could burst into her toilet any time soon.

“One year wait is ridiculous,” commented Facebook user Vincent K Zen on the post. He suggested escalating the matter to HDB or their Member of Parliament.

“Have to go to HDB as this is under HDB, not Town Council. You will have to work hard to keep pestering them to get an update on it,” advised Facebook user Linda Seng.

“No point to wait for their response or update as they have a lot of backlogs to process because of Covid the past 2 to 3 years.”

She also suggested going back to the town council for feedback and submitting a case in the OneService app, including photos so that the matter could be directed to the relevant government agency.

Facebook user Magdeline Ng listed out a couple more ways the resident could address the issue, such as checking the entire ceiling and escalating the gravity of the damage. /TISG

