As young graduates step into the wild world of financial independence, American writer Ramit Sethi shares his wisdom on personal finance. This self-anointed money guru suggests investing and this can be initiated with a modest 10% of your income towards annual investments, upping the ante by 1% each year until you’re basking in millionaire status.

According to Sethi, “You don’t need to be the sharpest tool in the shed to invest, you don’t need a millionaire’s bank account, and you certainly don’t need to chase every hot trend like a headless chicken. Just take what I call a “big, bold action” and dive into investing now, because that’s where the real treasure lies.”

Dip your toes into the investment pool with low-cost index funds like the S&P 500. These funds are like the all-you-can-eat buffet of the stock market, offering a smorgasbord of companies to invest in. They spread your risk thinner than butter on hot toast, so one company’s flop won’t sink your entire portfolio.

Hook your investment account up to your bank account like a caffeine IV drip, ensuring regular contributions without you lifting a finger. Automatic transfers are the secret sauce to keeping your investment pot simmering nicely, letting you ride the wave of compounding returns.

Investing tiny sums

Start with baby steps—tiny contributions that grow over time. Let the magical power of compound interest do the heavy lifting, turning your modest investments into a treasure trove. Imagine your earnings reinvesting like rabbits, multiplying faster than you can count.

In the grand adventure of personal finance, making smart decisions early on—like investing and gradually upping your contributions—sets you on the yellow brick road to financial freedom.

Consistency is your trusty steed, and with a bit of planning, you’ll be well on your way to a wealthier, worry-free future.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

The post Investing 101: A simple guide for freshly-minted graduates appeared first on The Independent News.