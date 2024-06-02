SINGAPORE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become extremely important to follow basic public transport etiquette, such as covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing.

However, a recent social media post by a Singaporean commuter highlighted that some people neglect this important hygiene practice.

“Why do people no longer have the decency to cover the mouths when they cough or sneeze?” the commuter asked on r/singapore on Friday (May 24).

“Witnessed 2 occasions of such people on public transport, there were plenty of other people around. Like, isn’t it proper upbringing that teaches you to cover your mouth / nose when you cough or sneeze?”

She also stated that this issue had nothing to do with age or generation, as the two people she witnessed were a young man and an elderly woman.

In the comments section, many Singaporeans agreed that such behaviour has become more common recently. Some even claimed that many people have not learned anything from the pandemic.

One person added, “Some even unlearnt basic things about personal hygiene and health.” As for the reasons behind this trend, many attribute it to a lack of proper upbringing by parents.

One individual shared her experience of not being taught to cover her mouth when coughing or sneezing, neither by her parents nor her school. She mentioned that she only picked up this habit by observing others, particularly expatriates.

Another factor raised in the discussion was the selfishness of certain individuals.

According to some, these conceited individuals preferred to spread their germs rather than “cover their mouths or keep their masks on” because they feared getting their hands or masks dirty.

Furthermore, one commented that “perhaps people have become accustomed to wearing face masks” and have forgotten how to act without them.

Another also pointed out that such behaviour was prevalent even before the pandemic, stating:

“[They] only did it during COVID by law because we are such a FINE city. This is why I wear my own mask. I don’t care how stupid or paranoid it makes me look. My health is my own responsibility.

Why rely on people to observe personal hygiene when you can protect yourself easily?”

