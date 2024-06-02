SINGAPORE: A Singaporean recently shared on social media some of the unspoken medical leave (MC) rules in the corporate world.

In a post on r/SingaporeRaw, he wrote:

1. Taking medical leave (MC) the day before your scheduled off day often leads to managers reacting angrily.

2. If you fall ill and need to take medical leave for an extended period, the directors will arrange a one-on-one meeting with you upon your return.

During this meeting, they will question you about the reasons for your medical leave under the pretence of concern.

3. If you are away and need 3-5 days of medical leave, your direct manager will be subjected to intense scrutiny regarding why their team members have already used up 4 out of 14 medical leave days by the second quarter.

The managers will also investigate the situation thoroughly, even emailing the doctor to inquire about your medical condition.

The Singaporean then explained that the private company he worked with used these “unethical tactics” to discourage the employees from taking medical leave.

As a result, many end up working even when they are sick or reconsidering necessary medical procedures just to avoid the stressful ordeal of being questioned.

He also shared a personal experience:

“I am outraged because my recent medical leave was due to a vasectomy, which required at least a week of recovery. I only took a few days off because I didn’t want to disclose the personal and painful details of my situation.”

“They think they know better than a medical doctor.”

The Singaporean’s post struck a chord with many Redditors, prompting others to share their experiences.

One Redditor, who has been working in the accounting services field for five years and holds a senior position in an audit firm, recounted being forced to return to work despite being on medical leave.

He said, “I was sent back to work despite my MC. Just because the client is demanding and my managers don’t wanna step in anymore.”

Another Redditor shared a distressing incident where they had to stay in the office and work overtime despite vomiting blood.

A third Redditor mentioned that their boss would criticize employees who took medical leave on Mondays or Fridays. This led to an unspoken rule in their workplace that medical leave should only be taken on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Others, meanwhile, expressed shock at how cruel some companies can be. One Redditor chimed in and said:

“Horrible company. They think they know better than a Medical doctor, it seems. Just wait till someone gets COVID and comes to work.”

Read also: Taxi driver who was once MNC manager with master’s degree says he’s now happier being a cabby

Featured image by Depositphotos