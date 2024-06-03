SINGAPORE: An employee shared on social media that her employer “randomly changed the resignation notice periods.”

Her post on r/askSingapore revealed that the changes were announced through a company memo without prior consultation or explanation.

“We were simply presented with the memo and asked to sign. There were no discussions, explanations, or timeframe provided. I refused to sign it.”

Under the employee’s contract, the standard resignation notice period is 30 days (equivalent to 1 month).

However, the new policy introduced incremental changes based on years of service. For employees with 1-2 years of tenure, the notice period remained at 30 days, while those with 3-5 years were required to give 60 days’ notice.

Employees with 5–10 years of service faced a notice period of 90 days, and for those with over 10 years, the notice period extended to as much as 180 days. Notably, these adjustments were applicable across all levels of staff.

“180 days, no joke; who would sign that?”

Many Singaporean Redditors were perplexed by the employer’s drastic changes to the notice period. One individual said, “180 days, no joke; who would sign that?”

Another commented, “What kind of company is this? Do they know that if they fire you, the notice period should also be 6 months?”

Others, meanwhile, expressed that the company was a red flag and argued that the length of notice is usually based on the rank of the personnel and not the number of years worked.

Speculations also arose that the sudden changes may target a specific individual with substantial experience who might be planning to leave soon. They said the changes were framed as a blanket policy to avoid singling out the intended target.

One individual also reminded the employee that she could choose not to sign the memo, adding:

“There would be some complications as corporations still hold the power, especially in Singapore (US/China as well, I suppose), but they can’t fire you over this.”

Despite the concerns expressed by many, some individuals saw a positive aspect in the new contract terms. They pointed out that having an extended notice period can be advantageous in a climate marked by frequent layoffs.

One individual highlighted that a longer notice period gives employees more time to prepare and look for alternative employment if they are at risk of being laid off.

Additionally, they will receive a hefty six-month compensation if the company decides to terminate their employment.

Can a company extend an employee’s notice period?

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), a company may extend an employee’s notice period, but this extension must be discussed and mutually agreed upon by both parties.

If neither party can agree on an extension, the notice period specified in the contract remains in effect.

