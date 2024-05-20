SINGAPORE: An MNC employee recently shared on Reddit an interesting encounter he had with a taxi driver who holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

“Taxi driver told me he’s happier since driving taxi,” the employee said. “He looked around 40 years old and chatty. He kept blabbering about being an ex senior manager in MNC as mechanical engineer and he quit and drove taxi for few years.”

The taxi driver also shared that, depending on how hard he works, he can earn between S$4,000 and S$8,000 without worrying about medical certificates, CPF, or other corporate concerns.

The employee admitted that he initially looked down on the taxi driver, but after working in the corporate world for a few years, he realized the driver was right.

“I agree that’s quite comfortable,” he expressed. “Drive when needed to earn some money, enough for him to spend for his kids expenses and his wife, pay mortgage for hdb, etc.; he must’ve saved up when he was in the past manager job.”

“I RESPECT and admire him now.”

“Why need to look down on him just because he drove a taxi?”

In the comments section, a few Redditors expressed their disappointment when the employee admitted he used to look down on taxi drivers. They felt that judging someone based on their job choice was unfair and short-sighted.

One Redditor said, “Why need to look down on him just because he drove a taxi? At least he can work as and when he likes. You can?”

Another commented, “In Singapore, the negative stigma associated with PHV/Taxi drivers is really disappointing. Many of them have their stories and their journeys.

At the end, as long as they’re happy and contented then who is to ‘judge/view’ them differently.”

Others chimed in about how there’s a lot of elitism in today’s society, especially among Singaporeans. One Redditor added, “Majority of people look down on taxi driver, bus driver, cleaner etc. Its part of the competitive culture in Singapore.”

Some also emphasized that happiness and job satisfaction are more important than titles or salaries and praised the taxi driver for putting his well-being first.

One Redditor said, “Does it matter what sort of jobs people do? What matters is they are happy and contend with their lot, and it’s honest work. There isn’t a need to walk around in a suit and tie in the CBD area, Yes?”

Featured image by Depositphotos