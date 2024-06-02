SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to share that his ex-girlfriend entered a new relationship just 17 days after they broke up. Posting on Reddit, he shared how fast things were moving with her new boyfriend.

“She’s already met his parents, planning a trip to another country with him, spending lots of time together.”

He also disclosed that after they split, his ex-girlfriend admitted that she had already fallen for another person during their last week together. Devastated by all the revelations, the man said he didn’t know what to do with himself.

“I wanted the relationship, loved her, still mourning it. And yet to her it doesn’t even matter.”

“Make her regret it and make him see you as an unattainable goal.”

Reddit community members left comforting messages and advice for the man in the comments section.

One person who’d been through something similar suggested that the best way forward for the man was to focus on self-improvement.

He said, “The best thing you can do is elevate yourself to a point where neither her nor him are anywhere near your level. Make her regret it and make him see you as an unattainable goal.”

Another chimed in with some empathy, saying it was okay for the man to feel down and take time to process everything. On a different note, some members highlighted a positive aspect of the breakup, suggesting that the man had “dodged a bullet.”

They believed ending things early with someone who wasn’t the right match for him might have spared him from potential challenges or greater heartache.

One individual offered a different insight, explaining that the woman’s new beau was likely “just a rebound.”

He explained that after a breakup, some people seek out new relationships not because they genuinely care for the person but because they want to avoid their pain and loneliness.

He added that while these rebound relationships may provide temporary relief, they rarely last in the long run. If the rebound relationship eventually ends, it can lead to even greater emotional turmoil for the person who used it as a distraction.

Read also: Woman snoops on her husband’s PC, finds him looking at his ex-GF’s FB profile

Featured image by Depositphotos