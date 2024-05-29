SINGAPORE: Many Singaporeans show kindness and gratitude toward foreign workers employed where they live, especially cleaners who work long hours.

When one Bangladeshi worker told Sengkang residents he was leaving Singapore to go home, they responded with appreciation for his hard work.

Journalist Andrew Loh recently posted on social media about the worker Rajib, who told him he was leaving.

While Mr Loh wrote he initially thought Mr Rajib was just done with his morning’s work in the area, the Bangladeshi national told him he was going home to spend time with his family and that he had been in Singapore for two and a half years.

“I asked him to come back and to return to work in our neighbourhood,” wrote Mr Loh.

“He is a very diligent and good worker, keeping our area clean. And he has a good personality too. He would shout out to me when he sees me in the morning to greet me when I am walking to the MRT station. Really nice fella,” added Mr Loh.

He also wrote that it appears he isn’t alone in appreciating Mr Rajib, as his neighbours have also noticed his work ethic. The residents of Mr Loh’s block have put up post-it notes in the lift to thank the cleaner for his work as well.

Mr Loh posted a picture of one such note, which reads, “Rajib. Good job. Thank you. Keep it up.”

The journalist added that he would see Mr Rajib one last time before the cleaner left Singapore and that he would give him gifts for him and his family. He ended his post by writing, “I’ll miss Rajib.”

This is not the first time gratitude has been shown to Sengkang’s cleaners. In April, when it became very hot in Singapore, a generous soul donated SPF 50 sunblock for the cleaners via the constituency’s Members of Parliament.

The Workers’ Party’s Ms He Ting Ru wrote in a Facebook post that the heat meant conservancy workers faced “challenging conditions as they tried to keep our common spaces clean.”

Ms He distributed the sunblock to the workers at Buangkok, while Mr Louis Chua did the same at Rivervale to express “our appreciation to our workers for their tireless efforts to cleanup our estate.”

Assoc Prof Jamus Lim, the third WP MP of Sengkang GRC, oversaw the distribution at Anchorvale and Compassvale, and also treated the workers to a nasi lemak buffet.

He and his team have been treating conservancy workers in the wards to a meal for the past few years to thank them for their hard work. /TISG

Read also: WP Sengkang team treats cleaners and conservancy workers to nasi lemak buffet