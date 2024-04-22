SINGAPORE: From time to time, the Workers Party team at Sengkang GRC recognizes the hard work of the estate’s cleaners and conservation workers by treating them to a good meal.

In the past, the workers were served a biryani meal, but most recently, they feasted on a nasi lemak buffet, Member of Parliament Jamus Lim shared on his Facebook page on Sunday (April 21).

Assoc Prof Lim said that the buffet for the workers from Anchorvale and Compassvale was served on Friday (April 19).

On top of that, a donor also gave tubes of sunblock to the workers, which the team distributed during their meal together, a timely gift for the workers who sometimes have to labour under the sun.

“It was a time of gratitude and fellowship, and, as always, I’m immensely thankful for the unceasing efforts these dudes put in, on a daily and often nightly basis, to keep #SengkangGRC clean,” the MP wrote.

Assoc Prof Lim added that the workers tucked in so enthusiastically that the rice they had prepared ran out.

“Perhaps a testimony to how hard these guys work is that, for the first time in a buffet, we ran out of rice (we had two large trays), even as we had leftover food.

In previous rounds, we had usually ordered biryanis, and I always thought that the massive mounds in each packet would go unfinished. Now I know better!”

Over at Buangkok, the ward represented in Parliament by Assoc Prof Lim’s fellow WP MP He Ting Ru, the workers also received sunblock from the donor.

“April showers and heat means that many of our #SKTC conservancy workers face challenging working conditions as they strive to keep our common spaces clean.

To thank these valuable members of our community, we had a kind donor who wished to pass SPF 50 sun cream to our workers as a small token of appreciation.

Please do take care and keep well hydrated and rested when you can! #SengkangGRC #Buangkok,” wrote Ms He in a Facebook post on April 19.

Meanwhile, Mr Louis Chua, who oversees Rivervale in Sengkang, also wrote that the WP team in that ward also gave out sunblocks and “expressed our appreciation to our workers for their tireless efforts to cleanup our estate.” /TISG

